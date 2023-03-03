Road to the Kentucky Derby: How to Watch Horse Racing from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita This Weekend

Horse racing action returns to NBC Sports this weekend on the road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby with continuing coverage of the 1/ST Racing Tour Saturday at 4pm ET on CNBC and Peacock. The two hours of coverage will feature seven live races, highlighted by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) from 1/ST’s Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida., and the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) from 1/ST’s Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

It’s a packed day of horse racing action with the following additional races included in the coverage on CNBC and Peacock: the Honey Fox Stakes (G3), Davona Dale Stakes (G2), and Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2) from Gulfstream Park as well as the Buena Vista Stakes (G2) from Santa Anita Park. An allowance race from Santa Anita will also air live during Saturday’s coverage.

Both the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the San Felipe Stakes award 50 Kentucky Derby qualification points to the winner, and a total of 100 points to the field (on a 50-20-15-10-5 scale). The Fountain of Youth field is expected to be led by Todd Pletcher-trained Forte (ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr), who makes his 2023 debut after winning last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and being voted 2022’s Champion 2-year-old male. Forte is 4-5 in his career.

In the San Felipe Stakes, the favorite is likely National Treasure, one of five Tim Yakteen entrants in the field. Four of those five, including National Treasure, were transferred to Yakteen from Bob Baffert, who remains suspended from Churchill Downs. The most recent runner in the San Felipe to win the Kentucky Derby was Authentic, who did so in 2020.

RELATED: Del Mar to host Breeders’ Cup races for third time in 2024

How to Watch Horse Racing on NBC Sports this Weekend

Key Races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby: Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), San Felipe Stakes (G2)

Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), San Felipe Stakes (G2) Date: Saturday, March 4th

Saturday, March 4th Time: 4pm ET

4pm ET TV Network: CNBC

CNBC Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Upcoming Horse Racing on NBC Sports

April 1st: Florida Derby

April 8th: Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby

May 5th and 6th: Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby

May 20th: Preakness Stakes

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will air across the networks of NBC Sports and Peacock.

For more horse racing coverage and the latest on the road to the Kentucky Derby, visit nbcsports.com.