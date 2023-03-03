Road to the Kentucky Derby: How to Watch Horse Racing from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita This Weekend

By Mar 3, 2023, 5:05 PM EST
Horse racing action returns to NBC Sports this weekend on the road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby with continuing coverage of the 1/ST Racing Tour Saturday at 4pm ET on CNBC and Peacock. The two hours of coverage will feature seven live races, highlighted by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) from 1/ST’s Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida., and the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) from 1/ST’s Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

It’s a packed day of horse racing action with the following additional races included in the coverage on CNBC and Peacock: the Honey Fox Stakes (G3), Davona Dale Stakes (G2), and Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2) from Gulfstream Park as well as the Buena Vista Stakes (G2) from Santa Anita Park. An allowance race from Santa Anita will also air live during Saturday’s coverage.

Both the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the San Felipe Stakes award 50 Kentucky Derby qualification points to the winner, and a total of 100 points to the field (on a 50-20-15-10-5 scale). The Fountain of Youth field is expected to be led by Todd Pletcher-trained Forte (ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr), who makes his 2023 debut after winning last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and being voted 2022’s Champion 2-year-old male. Forte is 4-5 in his career.

In the San Felipe Stakes, the favorite is likely National Treasure, one of five Tim Yakteen entrants in the field. Four of those five, including National Treasure, were transferred to Yakteen from Bob Baffert, who remains suspended from Churchill Downs. The most recent runner in the San Felipe to win the Kentucky Derby was Authentic, who did so in 2020.

How to Watch Horse Racing on NBC Sports this Weekend

  • Key Races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby: Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), San Felipe Stakes (G2)
  • Date: Saturday, March 4th
  • Time: 4pm ET
  • TV Network: CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Upcoming Horse Racing on NBC Sports

  • April 1st: Florida Derby
  • April 8th: Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby
  • May 5th and 6th: Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby
  • May 20th: Preakness Stakes

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will air across the networks of NBC Sports and Peacock.

For more horse racing coverage and the latest on the road to the Kentucky Derby, visit nbcsports.com.

Confidence Game wins Rebel as 18-1 shot, earns Derby points

Associated PressFeb 26, 2023, 4:47 PM EST
Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Confidence Game won the $1 million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park by one length in an upset and earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by James Graham, Confidence Game ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.21 on a sloppy track. Sent off at 18-1 odds, the colt paid $39, $13.20 and $7.80.

“He had a ton left down the lane,” Graham said. “He keeps maturing and doing things the right way. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

Red Route One returned $8.20 and $5. Reincarnate paid $5.20 to show. Kentucky Derby points were awarded to the top-five finishers.

Red Route One survived a post-race objection from jockey John Velazquez, who unsuccessfully argued that his colt Reincarnate was the victim of interference. It was denied by the stewards.

After making his first five starts for trainer Bob Baffert, Reincarnate was transferred to Tim Yakteen, a former Baffert assistant. The owners of potential Kentucky Derby horses in Baffert’s barn must be transferred to other trainers by Tuesday in order to earn Derby qualifying points. Baffert recently lost a bid in federal court to overturn his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc. ahead of the Derby on May 6.

Verifying was fourth, followed by Bourbon Bash, Giant Mischief, Gun Pilot, Frosted Departure, Powerful, Event Detail and Talladega.

Confidence Game was fifth most of the way under Graham, who urged him on in the second turn. The colt raced wide down the middle of the stretch before holding off Red Route One.

Confidence Game was purchased for $25,000 by trainer Keith Desormeaux on behalf of owner Kirk Godby of Don’t Tell My Wife Stables.

“I just pick good horses, we don’t worry about the price,” a smiling Desormeaux said.

Japan’s Panthalassa wins $20M Saudi Cup; Baffert 2nd again

Associated PressFeb 26, 2023, 1:25 AM EST
saudi cup
Francois Nel/Getty Images
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Panthalassa led all the way to win the $20 million Saudi Cup by three-quarters of a length, relegating trainer Bob Baffert’s horse, Country Grammer, to second place for the second straight year.

Japan nearly swept the first four places until Country Grammer rallied late on the outside under Frankie Dettori.

Defending champion Emblem Road was sixth.

Sent off at 15-1 odds, Panthalassa ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.79 under Yutaka Yoshida. The 6-year-old overcame starting from the No. 1 post. He switched from grass, where he had run 23 of his first 24 races, to dirt for the Saudi Cup.

“You know this is not easy. Japanese racing tries everything to improve and develop. Japanese horse racing has become more international,” winning trainer Yoshito Yahagi said.

The victory, worth $10 million, increased Panthalassa’s career earnings to $14,418,903.

Yahagi had a winner last year when Japanese horses earned four victories on the Saudi Cup card. Japan earned three victories this year.

Taiba, the 8-5 favorite also trained by Baffert, finished eighth in the field of 13.

Dettori and Baffert also took a narrow defeat in the Saudi Cup, when Havnameltdown lost by a head to Commissioner King.