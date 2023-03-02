SANTIAGO, Chile – Second-seeded Francisco Cerundolo was eliminated from the Chile Open following a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 loss to fellow Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Thursday.
Etcheverry advanced to a quarterfinal match against Dusan Lajovic, who earlier overcame Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2).
Laslo Djere topped Riccardo Bonadio 7-5, 7-5 to set up a meeting with Sebastian Baez, who knocked out home crowd favorite Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3.
The other two quarterfinals will also be played on Friday, when Nicolas Jarry faces Yannick Hanfmann and Thiago Monteiro takes on Jaume Munar.
The Chile Open is the last leg of the clay court tournaments in South America, where the Argentina Open and the Rio Open were staged last month.
AUSTIN, Texas – Fourth-seeded Danielle Collins needed barely more than an hour to overpower Caty McNally 6-1, 6-1 and reach the quarterfinals at the ATX Open on Thursday.
Collins, an American who was the runner-up at the 2022 Australian Open, saved both break points she faced while claiming five of McNally’s service games.
Collins is the highest-seeded player remaining in the field at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital.
She’ll try to reach her first semifinal of the year by next beating 67th-ranked Anna Kalinskaya of Russia, who was a 6-3, 6-1 winner against CoCo Vandeweghe on Thursday.
Another quarterfinal matchup will be eighth-seeded Marta Kostyuk against Anna-Lena Friedsam.
Kostyuk breezed through the final set to beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 and reach her third quarterfinal of 2023. Kostyuk, a 20-year-old from Ukraine, only made it as far as the quarterfinals at one event all of last season.
The 108th-ranked Friedsam edged Erika Andreeva 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8). For the 29-year-old Friedsam, it marks the first time the German has won back-to-back tour-level matches in North America in her career.
The two quarterfinal matchups set Wednesday were No. 5 seed Sloane Stephens against Varvara Gracheva, and Katie Volynets against Peyton Stearns.
ACAPULCO, Mexico – Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Francis Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinal round of the Mexican Open.
The fifth-ranked Fritz has a six-match winning streak against Tiafoe. He advanced to face another American, Tommy Paul, in one of the semifinals.
It’ll be just the second all-American semifinal matchup in the 30-year history of the Mexican event. Fritz faced John Isner in 2020, when he was the runner-up.
The winner of the Fritz-Paul match will become the third American to reach the Mexican final. Besides Fritz, Sam Querrey won the tournament in 2017.
Fritz is in his second semifinal of the season and is trying to capture his second title after winning at Delray Beach.
In the other side of the bracket, Alex De Minaur breezed past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.
The eighth-seeded Australian will play the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Hulger Rune.