Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev

Associated PressMar 2, 2023, 2:07 PM EST
Getty Images
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Championships.

The five-time Dubai champion’s 20th straight victory set the stage for a last-four match against Medvedev, who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 in the nightcap at the hard-court tournament.

“I’m playing good right now but when you play Novak, Novak is always the favorite,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “He’s playing great, moving great. I always had some good fights with him, so I’m hoping for my best shape tomorrow because that’s the only way to beat him.”

Djokovic is playing in his first event since winning the Australian Open for his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. The 35-year-old Serb had a partially torn hamstring when he captured his 10th title at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic improved to 15-0 this season and hasn’t lost since dropping the Paris Masters final to Holger Rune last November. He followed that up by winning the ATP Finals title in Turin.

Defending Dubai champion Andrey Rublev will face Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal match.

Rublev advanced by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6 (3). Zverev topped Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4.

It will be Zverev’s first semifinal since the French Open last June, when he injured his right ankle while playing against Rafael Nadal. He underwent surgery days later to repair torn ligaments.

“It’s been a very difficult time for me the last, I would say, nine months,” the 25-year-old German, who was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open, said in his on-court interview. “The hard work is paying off and I’m extremely happy with what the progress is and how I’m playing right now.”

Rublev, a 25-year-old Russian who is ranked No. 6, reached the semifinals for the third straight year.

Fourth-ranked Rudd loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco

Associated PressMar 2, 2023, 12:37 AM EST
Getty Images
ACAPULCO, Mexico – Fourth-ranked Casper Rudd lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in a round-of-16 match at the Mexico Open.

For Daniel, the victory was his first against a top-10 player and propelled him into the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.

Before beating Ruud, Daniel’s finest victory was over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018, when the Serbian was ranked 13th.

Ruud reached No. 2 in the rankings after losing the last U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Against Daniel, the Norwegian committed 46 unforced errors and slipped to 3-4 in 2023.

Daniel will try to extend his run of success against Alex De Minaur, who beat Jacopo Berrettini 6-1, 6-0.

In other matches on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (6), and will face Taylor Fritz, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.

Also, McKenzie McDonald ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-0, and will face off against Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals when Michael Mmoh retired in the second set, and Matteo Berrettini ousted Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Musetti knocked out by Munar at Chile Open

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 11:20 PM EST
Croatia v Italy - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Bologna
Getty Images
SANTIAGO, Chile – Jaume Munar of Spain upset top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Chile Open.

Musetti, an Italian who is ranked No. 18, slipped to 1-3 on his stops in South America this season.

The 66th-ranked Munar will next face Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, who advanced by beating Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier Wednesday, German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (6), 6-2. Hanfmann will next player either fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.