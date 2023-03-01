LAS VEGAS – An exhibition tennis match that originally was supposed to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been canceled and ticket purchases can be refunded.
Organizers announced Wednesday that the event is being scrapped because Alcaraz hurt his right hamstring. He pulled out of this week’s tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, because of the injury.
As it is, Nadal already had been dropped from the exhibition and replaced because of a hip flexor problem that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January. Nadal announced Tuesday that he would be missing the upcoming Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.
Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open last September.
The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in the ATP rankings last season.
ACAPULCO, Mexico – Fourth-ranked Casper Rudd lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in a round-of-16 match at the Mexico Open on Wednesday.
For Daniel, the victory was his first against a top-10 player and propelled him into the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.
Before beating Ruud, Daniel’s finest victory was over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018, when the Serbian was ranked 13th.
Ruud reached No. 2 in the rankings after losing the last U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Against Daniel, the Norwegian committed 46 unforced errors and slipped to 3-4 in 2023.
Daniel will try to extend his run of success against Alex De Minaur, who beat Jacopo Berrettini 6-1, 6-0.
In other matches on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (6), and will face Taylor Fritz, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.
Also, McKenzie McDonald ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-0, and will face off against Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals when Michael Mmoh retired in the second set, and Matteo Berrettini ousted Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-3.
SANTIAGO, Chile – Jaume Munar of Spain upset top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Chile Open on Wednesday.
Musetti, an Italian who is ranked No. 18, slipped to 1-3 on his stops in South America this season.
The 66th-ranked Munar will next face Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, who advanced by beating Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Earlier Wednesday, German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (6), 6-2. Hanfmann will next player either fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.