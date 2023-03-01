Katie Volynets grabs last 7 games to beat Potapova in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Katie Volynets saved a match point and grabbed the last seven games to come back and beat third-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 at the ATX Open on Wednesday to reach her first WTA quarterfinal.

Volynets, a 21-year-old born in California who is ranked 92nd, was just a point from defeat while trailing 5-0 in the third set and facing a break point. But she claimed the next three points to hold serve there and was on her way to the big turnaround.

“At 0-5, I was really like: ‘Please, not a bagel! I really don’t want to get bageled.’ And then I get that first game, and then I get more confidence rolling into the second game,” Volynets said. “And honestly, it was kind of quick.”

She wound up taking 27 of the match’s last 32 points.

“The match,” Volynets said, “was definitely a roller coaster.”

In January, Volynets qualified for the Australian Open and reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Now Volynets will face Peyton Stearns – who won the NCAA singles championship for the University of Texas last year – for a spot in the semifinals at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the state capital. Stearns got past Mirjam Bjorklund 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday night in a match between two wild-card recipients.

The highest-seeded woman left in the field, No. 4 Sloane Stephens, beat qualifier Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4. Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, will meet 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals. It’s a rematch of a contest won by Stephens last week in Merida, Mexico.

Gracheva, who eliminated top-seeded Magda Linette in the first round in Austin, advanced Wednesday by defeating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in an all-Russian matchup.

Fourth-ranked Rudd loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Fourth-ranked Casper Rudd lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in a round-of-16 match at the Mexico Open on Wednesday.

For Daniel, the victory was his first against a top-10 player and propelled him into the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.

Before beating Ruud, Daniel’s finest victory was over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018, when the Serbian was ranked 13th.

Ruud reached No. 2 in the rankings after losing the last U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Against Daniel, the Norwegian committed 46 unforced errors and slipped to 3-4 in 2023.

Daniel will try to extend his run of success against Alex De Minaur, who beat Jacopo Berrettini 6-1, 6-0.

In other matches on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (6), and will face Taylor Fritz, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.

Also, McKenzie McDonald ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-0, and will face off against Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals when Michael Mmoh retired in the second set, and Matteo Berrettini ousted Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Musetti knocked out by Munar at Chile Open

SANTIAGO, Chile – Jaume Munar of Spain upset top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Chile Open on Wednesday.

Musetti, an Italian who is ranked No. 18, slipped to 1-3 on his stops in South America this season.

The 66th-ranked Munar will next face Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, who advanced by beating Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier Wednesday, German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (6), 6-2. Hanfmann will next player either fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.