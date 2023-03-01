Djokovic advances, Rublev saves five match points in Dubai win

Associated Press
Mar 1, 2023
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Top-ranked Novak Djokovic eased into the quarterfinals at the Dubai Championships by beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Djokovic extended his winning streak to 19 matches in tidy fashion a day after being pushed to a third-set tiebreaker by 130th-ranked Tomas Machac.

“Yesterday, I really had to work hard to get a win. Tonight… I was sharp,” Djokovic said.

The 35-year-old Serb broke the 39th-ranked Griekspoor four times to remain unbeaten this season. It was Djokovic’s second match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.

The five-time Dubai champion had taken a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic called his 26-year-old Dutch opponent “one of the most improved players” on the tour.

“The new generations are coming, but I’m not afraid,” a smiling Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

Djokovic will next face Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-1.

Also Wednesday, defending champion Andrey Rublev produced a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) comeback win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Russian saved five match points in the second-set tiebreaker. He won seven straight points after going down 1-6.

“In my head … the match was done,” the second-seeded Rublev said at a press conference.

It’s the third time this season he has saved match points en route to victory.

“I have no words. These matches, when it’s over and somehow you win them it’s always special,” he said.

Davidovich Fokina fell behind 1-6 in the third-set tiebreaker and saved two match points before Rublev finished him off on the third try.

Rublev will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Daniil Medvedev used an underarm serve to close out his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alexander Bublik, who frequently uses the tactic including earlier in the match. The 27-year-old Russian will next play the 20th-ranked Borna Coric.

Lorenzo Sonego upset fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-4 and will face Alexander Zverev in the final eight. Zverev beat qualifier Christopher O’Connell 7-5, 6-4.

Fourth-ranked Rudd loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco

Associated Press
Mar 2, 2023
ACAPULCO, Mexico – Fourth-ranked Casper Rudd lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in a round-of-16 match at the Mexico Open on Wednesday.

For Daniel, the victory was his first against a top-10 player and propelled him into the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.

Before beating Ruud, Daniel’s finest victory was over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018, when the Serbian was ranked 13th.

Ruud reached No. 2 in the rankings after losing the last U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Against Daniel, the Norwegian committed 46 unforced errors and slipped to 3-4 in 2023.

Daniel will try to extend his run of success against Alex De Minaur, who beat Jacopo Berrettini 6-1, 6-0.

In other matches on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (6), and will face Taylor Fritz, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.

Also, McKenzie McDonald ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-0, and will face off against Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals when Michael Mmoh retired in the second set, and Matteo Berrettini ousted Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Musetti knocked out by Munar at Chile Open

Associated Press
Mar 1, 2023
SANTIAGO, Chile – Jaume Munar of Spain upset top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Chile Open on Wednesday.

Musetti, an Italian who is ranked No. 18, slipped to 1-3 on his stops in South America this season.

The 66th-ranked Munar will next face Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, who advanced by beating Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier Wednesday, German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (6), 6-2. Hanfmann will next player either fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.