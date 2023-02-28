Thiem ends South American tour with 3 losses in 4 matches

SANTIAGO, Chile – Former No. 3-ranked and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has continued to struggle on clay courts courts in South America as he works his way back from right wrist and abdominal injuries.

The 29-year-old Austrian lost to Christian Garin on Tuesday in the first round of the Chile Open, his third consecutive tournament on clay.

Garin won 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance to the round of 16 and will next play Sebastian Baez.

Thiem has slipped down the rankings to 99th after claiming just one singles victory on tour this year – against Alex Molcan at the Argentina Open earlier in February.

Since then, he has lost all three matches he played in Buenos Aires, at the Rio Open and against home favorite Garin in Chile.

Also Tuesday, Thiago Monteiro beat fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to move into a match against Marco Cecchinato, who earlier beat Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will play his first match in the tournament on Wednesday.

Berrettini solid in Acapulco; Alcaraz, Norrie pull out

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Matteo Berrettini won the seven games he played on Tuesday before Alex Molcan retired with a wrist injury in the second round of the Mexican Open.

The 26-year-old Italian, playing his first match since he lost to Andy Murray in the first round of the Australian Open on Jan. 17, won the first set 6-0 and was up 1-0 in the second when Molcan decided he could not continue.

Also Tuesday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie pulled out of the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in Acapulco. I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning,” Alcaraz said in a statement. “I’m really sad I can’t compete here, but now it’s time to think about recovering and being ready as soon as possible.”

Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, captured his seventh career ATP title earlier this month at Buenos Aires, Argentina, and made it to the final last week in Rio De Janeiro, where he lost to Norrie.

Norrie, who leads the ATP Tour in match wins this season with 18, cited fatigue as his reason for pulling out.

Top-seeded Linette loses to Gracheva in Austin's 1st round

AUSTIN, Texas – Top-seeded Magda Linette was eliminated from the ATX Open in the first round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 loss to 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva on Tuesday.

Linette, ranked a career-high 21st this week, has lost three of her past five matches. That follows a five-match winning streak that carried her to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January before being beaten at Melbourne Park by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Gracheva, who saved 10 of 14 break points against Linette, will face Anna Blinkova next.

Seeded women who advanced to the second round with victories Tuesday included No. 4 Danielle Collins, No. 5 Sloane Stephens and No. 8 Marta Kostyuk. Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, came back to get past Magdalena Frech 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-4; Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, saved the only two break points she faced and beat Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-3; and Kostyuk defeated Dalma Galfi 7-5, 6-1.

Linette’s exit means three of the top six seeds departed Tuesday from the hard-court tournament that marks the debut of women’s professional tennis in Austin. That’s because No. 2 Zhang Shuai pulled out with an illness and No. 6 Lauren Davis withdrew with an abdominal injury; both were replaced by women who lost in the final round of qualifying.

Erika Andreeva took Zhang’s place in the main draw and defeated Harriet Dart 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (3), while Nao Hibino took Davis’ spot and lost to Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped out of the field before play began because of tonsilitis.