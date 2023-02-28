Rafael Nadal out of Indian Wells, Miami with injured hip

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami on Tuesday because of the left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion tweeted about his withdrawals, which were expected but still raise questions about when he will be able to return to action.

“Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors,” Nadal wrote as part of a thread on Twitter that included videos showing him in the gym. “Getting ready to come back … in the best conditions.”

He is a three-time winner and reached the 2022 final at the BNP Paribas Open in California, where the men begin main-draw play on March 8. That will be followed by the Miami Open, another Masters 1000 tournament, where ATP action starts on March 22 and Nadal last competed in 2017. He has never won the title there and is a five-time runner-up, including two losses apiece in finals against rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

After Miami, the men’s tennis circuit shifts to the European red clay, leading up to the French Open in late May.

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot. He then made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon but did not play in that round at the All England Club because of an abdominal injury.

And then, in January at Melbourne Park, the 36-year-old from Spain hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury. Nadal and his manager said at the time that the usual recovery time is about six to eight weeks.

Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September, and the former No. 1-ranked player slid to No. 8 in the ATP standings this week. The longer he is out, the more he will drop – including because he will not be defending the points he earned at Indian Wells a year ago by reaching the final.

The brackets at Indian Wells and Miami might also be missing the current No. 1 – and the player who shares the men’s Grand Slam title record with Nadal: Novak Djokovic, who currently is not allowed to travel to the U.S. as a foreign citizen who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic said last week that he has asked American authorities for special permission to be able to enter the country to play at Indian Wells and Miami. The Transportation Security Administration has said the requirement for foreign air travelers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place at least until mid-April.

Berrettini solid in Acapulco; Alcaraz, Norrie pull out

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Matteo Berrettini won the seven games he played on Tuesday before Alex Molcan retired with a wrist injury in the second round of the Mexican Open.

The 26-year-old Italian, playing his first match since he lost to Andy Murray in the first round of the Australian Open on Jan. 17, won the first set 6-0 and was up 1-0 in the second when Molcan decided he could not continue.

Also Tuesday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie pulled out of the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in Acapulco. I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning,” Alcaraz said in a statement. “I’m really sad I can’t compete here, but now it’s time to think about recovering and being ready as soon as possible.”

Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, captured his seventh career ATP title earlier this month at Buenos Aires, Argentina, and made it to the final last week in Rio De Janeiro, where he lost to Norrie.

Norrie, who leads the ATP Tour in match wins this season with 18, cited fatigue as his reason for pulling out.

Top-seeded Linette loses to Gracheva in Austin's 1st round

AUSTIN, Texas – Top-seeded Magda Linette was eliminated from the ATX Open in the first round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 loss to 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva on Tuesday.

Linette, ranked a career-high 21st this week, has lost three of her past five matches. That follows a five-match winning streak that carried her to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January before being beaten at Melbourne Park by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Gracheva, who saved 10 of 14 break points against Linette, will face Anna Blinkova next.

Seeded women who advanced to the second round with victories Tuesday included No. 4 Danielle Collins, No. 5 Sloane Stephens and No. 8 Marta Kostyuk. Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, came back to get past Magdalena Frech 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-4; Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, saved the only two break points she faced and beat Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-3; and Kostyuk defeated Dalma Galfi 7-5, 6-1.

Linette’s exit means three of the top six seeds departed Tuesday from the hard-court tournament that marks the debut of women’s professional tennis in Austin. That’s because No. 2 Zhang Shuai pulled out with an illness and No. 6 Lauren Davis withdrew with an abdominal injury; both were replaced by women who lost in the final round of qualifying.

Erika Andreeva took Zhang’s place in the main draw and defeated Harriet Dart 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (3), while Nao Hibino took Davis’ spot and lost to Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped out of the field before play began because of tonsilitis.