Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18

Associated PressFeb 28, 2023, 11:12 PM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.

Djokovic’s first-round victory came a day after the 35-year-old Serb broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman.

Djokovic was a bit rusty on his return from a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He led 4-1 in the third set Tuesday before the 130th-ranked Machac forced a tiebreaker.

“He was giving me all kinds of trouble, but I guess when it mattered I found another gear,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I haven’t played much tennis (recently), so I’m hoping as the tournament progresses I can raise the level.”

Djokovic, who next faces Tallon Griekspoor, is 13-0 this season and extended his overall winning streak to 18 matches.

A presentation was held after Tuesday’s match to recognize Djokovic’s 378th week in the ATP’s top spot, surpassing Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA.

“As a young boy growing up in Serbia, I dreamt of two things – winning Wimbledon and being No. 1 in the world. I’ve been blessed to achieve both of my childhood dreams, several times,” he said.

Also Tuesday, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 to extend his winning streak to 10 matches.

Fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 and Botic van de Zandschulp beat sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-5, 6-2.

Associated PressFeb 28, 2023, 11:18 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico – Matteo Berrettini won the seven games he played before Alex Molcan retired with a wrist injury in the second round of the Mexican Open.

The 26-year-old Italian, playing his first match since he lost to Andy Murray in the first round of the Australian Open on Jan. 17, won the first set 6-0 and was up 1-0 in the second when Molcan decided he could not continue.

Also Tuesday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie pulled out of the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in Acapulco. I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning,” Alcaraz said in a statement. “I’m really sad I can’t compete here, but now it’s time to think about recovering and being ready as soon as possible.”

Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, captured his seventh career ATP title earlier this month at Buenos Aires, Argentina, and made it to the final last week in Rio De Janeiro, where he lost to Norrie.

Norrie, who leads the ATP Tour in match wins this season with 18, cited fatigue as his reason for pulling out.

Associated PressFeb 28, 2023, 11:16 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas – Top-seeded Magda Linette was eliminated from the ATX Open in the first round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 loss to 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva.

Linette, ranked a career-high 21st this week, has lost three of her past five matches. That follows a five-match winning streak that carried her to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January before being beaten at Melbourne Park by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Gracheva, who saved 10 of 14 break points against Linette, will face Anna Blinkova next.

Seeded women who advanced to the second round with victories Tuesday included No. 4 Danielle Collins, No. 5 Sloane Stephens and No. 8 Marta Kostyuk. Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, came back to get past Magdalena Frech 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-4; Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, saved the only two break points she faced and beat Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-3; and Kostyuk defeated Dalma Galfi 7-5, 6-1.

Linette’s exit means three of the top six seeds departed Tuesday from the hard-court tournament that marks the debut of women’s professional tennis in Austin. That’s because No. 2 Zhang Shuai pulled out with an illness and No. 6 Lauren Davis withdrew with an abdominal injury; both were replaced by women who lost in the final round of qualifying.

Erika Andreeva took Zhang’s place in the main draw and defeated Harriet Dart 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (3), while Nao Hibino took Davis’ spot and lost to Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped out of the field before play began because of tonsilitis.