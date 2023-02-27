NBC Sports, Peacock and the Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) today announced a six-year extension for exclusive U.S. media rights for the Tour de France.

Beginning with the 111th Tour de France in June 2024, Peacock will become the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029 with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage . Select stages will also simulcast live on NBC throughout the three-week event. Daily coverage on Peacock will include NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-race studio shows, full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

As part of its previous agreement, NBC Sports and Peacock will present full live coverage of 110th Tour de France this summer (July 1-23, 2023). NBC Sports’ full coverage schedule for the 2023 Tour de France will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re excited to reach this long-term agreement with A.S.O. to present the world’s most prestigious cycling event live on Peacock for years to come,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports. “With the Tour de France and our extensive cycling portfolio, we are proud to continue as the home of cycling in the United States, while continuing to bolster Peacock’s best-in-class slate of live sports programming.”

“We are delighted to be able to extend our long-term partnership with NBCUniversal, which promotes the Tour de France and all the major A.S.O. sporting events to the American public on a cross-platform basis, including women’s cycling such as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift that NBC Sports has supported since the first edition in July 2022. The combined coverage via Peacock, which will show the entire races from the beginning to the end, and network television, will ensure that everyone has access to the best of world cycling. Super fans won’t miss any of the twists and turns that cycling holds. NBC Sports will remain the home of cycling in the United States for another six years and in 2029 we will celebrate the 29th anniversary of a historic partnership that is proof of America’s sincere love for cycling and the Tour,” declared Yann Le Moenner, CEO of A.S.O.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports will present many additional A.S.O. events throughout the year, including cycling events such as La Vuelta a España, which is the final Grand Tour event of the year following the Tour de France, La Vuelta Feminina by Carrefour.es, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the Spring Classics including the men’s and women’s Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, the Ardennaises Classics (men and women) that are La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Criterium du Dauphine, and Paris Tours. Also included are the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, the world’s second-largest marathon, and the Dakar Rally, the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race.

Comcast/NBC Sports has served as the U.S. home of the Tour de France since 2001.