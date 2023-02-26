Revenge for Norrie against Alcaraz at Rio Open

rio open
RIO DE JANEIRO — Cameron Norrie waited a week for his revenge against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, rallying from a set and 3-0 down to beat the Spanish teenager in the Rio Open final on Sunday for his first title of the year.

Second-seeded Norrie won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to win the fifth title of his career after defeats in the final to Richard Gasquet in Auckland in January and to Alcaraz in the Argentina Open championship match last weekend.

Alcaraz’s failure to retain his title at the clay-court tournament in Rio de Janeiro also stopped him from tying with Novak Djokovic in points at the top of the rankings. Djokovic would still have been No. 1 due to other results.

Alcaraz and Norrie went head to head in a tightly fought first set, which was eventually decided by Alcaraz’s drop shots breaking Norrie’s serve.

Alcaraz showed more confidence with his powerful forehand shots at the start of the second set, and opened a 3-0 advantage against Norrie. But the British player recovered in the middle of the set as Alcaraz felt pains in his right leg, which hindered his movement and serve. The Spaniard later said the problem was a recurrence of the injury that sidelined him for almost four months until earlier in February.

“I didn’t see (Alcaraz was injured). I broke him to make 4-3 in the second set, then he called the trainer. But he didn’t take any injury time out at all in the match,” Norrie said in a press conference when asked whether he had sought to exploit the Spaniard’s physical difficulties. “It is special when you do it against a top player like Alcaraz. It took a lot of heart.”

Norrie led most of the deciding set but had to work hard against a recovering Alcaraz. Norrie’s strong returns helped him to prevail in 2 hours, 41 minutes, clinching the title with an ace. The Briton dropped to his knees and roared to celebrate in front of a crowd that was mostly supporting Alcaraz.

“I had to fight really hard and I had to run a lot,” Norrie said after winning his first ATP 500 title. “To win a title on clay is a different kind of feeling. You really have to earn it, you need to run a lot. I lose a couple of finals this year, and to turn around here and win the biggest title of the year … I came to South America with the intention to improve on clay. My game can be well suited.”

Alcaraz returned to the tour last week at the Argentina Open, where he dropped only one set en route to his first title since his Grand Slam breakthrough at the U.S. Open last year. He said he was not sure whether he would be joining Norrie at the hardcourt tournament in Acapulco next week due to his leg injury.

“I did not seize my opportunities like I did in Buenos Aires. And I couldnt’t finish the match at my best physical level,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve played each of the latest 15 days without stop. And in tough matches like this one you can feel some pain. To avoid something worse I wrapped my leg to protect it. But when you feel an injury you had a few months before, it is complicated.”

Alcaraz and Norrie advance to Rio Open final, eye rematch

RIO DE JANEIRO – Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie won semifinal matches Saturday to set up their second straight final at the Rio Open.

If the Spaniard wins he will not only defend his title in Brazil, but also tie Novak Djokovic in points on the top of the ranking – the Serbian would still be No.1 due to other results.

Alcaraz worked hard to beat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cameron Norrie topped Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

The top-seeded players in the clay court tournament also clashed last weekend in the final of the Argentina Open, which the Alcaraz won in straight sets.

Alcaraz dropped only his second set in the Rio Open tournament against Jarry.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was in trouble with the Chilean’s effective service in the first two sets, but showed he had more energy in the third.

Alcaraz blanked Jarry in the final set with a dominant performance.

“Nico has great power, an incredible service and he has shots to make any player’s life difficult,” Alcaraz said of Jarry after the match, where until the end of the second set his Chilean opponent had won almost 90% of the points after his first service.

“I am not going to do anything different (from the Buenos Aires final against Norrie). I think he will, and I will debate that with my team tomorrow.”

Norrie will play his third final of the year. He needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break point in the fifth game, broke the Spaniard in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.

“I tried to finish the points a little bit too early. I was a bit overconfident,” Norrie said.

Asked what he needs to do differently from the finals in Buenos Aires and Auckland, which he lost to Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet, Norrie said: “I have to play better in the big moments.”

Norrie currently leads the tour in wins in 2023, with 17 victories and three losses.

Medvedev beats Murray in final to win Doha on debut

qatar open
DOHA, Qatar — Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open on debut when he defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s on Saturday.

Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second.

Murray fought back but Medvedev stifled him and earned his 17th singles title.

“Sometimes we were playing bad, then suddenly both of us were playing amazing,” Medvedev said. “I’m happy to win.”

Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is at nine matches.

After playing in a record fifth Doha final, Murray said, “It was fantastic to be back in a final here again and against an incredible player. Daniil is one of my favorite players to watch and one of the best players on the tour. It’s great for me to get that opportunity to play against someone of his level in a final again.”