Japan’s Panthalassa wins $20M Saudi Cup; Baffert 2nd again

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Panthalassa led all the way to win the $20 million Saudi Cup by three-quarters of a length on Saturday night, relegating trainer Bob Baffert’s horse, Country Grammer, to second place for the second straight year.
Japan nearly swept the first four places until Country Grammer rallied late on the outside under Frankie Dettori.
Defending champion Emblem Road was sixth.
Sent off at 15-1 odds, Panthalassa ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.79 under Yutaka Yoshida. The 6-year-old overcame starting from the No. 1 post. He switched from grass, where he had run 23 of his first 24 races, to dirt for the Saudi Cup.
“You know this is not easy. Japanese racing tries everything to improve and develop. Japanese horse racing has become more international,” winning trainer Yoshito Yahagi said.
The victory, worth $10 million, increased Panthalassa’s career earnings to $14,418,903.
Yahagi had a winner last year when Japanese horses earned four victories on the Saudi Cup card. Japan earned three victories this year.
Taiba, the 8-5 favorite also trained by Baffert, finished eighth in the field of 13.
Dettori and Baffert also took a narrow defeat in the Saudi Cup, when Havnameltdown lost by a head to Commissioner King.
DEL MAR, Calif. – The Breeders’ Cup has selected Del Mar to host the 41st world championships next year, marking the third time the picturesque Pacific track will stage the season-ending graded stakes races that feature the top thoroughbreds.
Del Mar will present 14 Grade 1 races with purses worth more than $31 million on Nov. 1-2, 2024.
The track last hosted in 2021 at 50% capacity because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions but still set a then-record all-sources handle of more than $183 million. The 2017 Breeders’ Cup there established a then-record $25,181,317 on-track wagering handle and generated a $96 million economic impact.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president Josh Rubenstein called it a “milestone event” for San Diego and looked forward to building on the success of previous events.
“The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic, seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” Rubinstein added in a release on Thursday.
This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita on Nov. 3-4.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Steve Asmussen became the first trainer with 10,000 victories in North America when Bet He’s Ready won the fifth race at Oaklawn Park.
He’s already the all-time winningest trainer in the United States and Canada, having the set mark of 9,446 on Aug. 7, 2021, at Saratoga to surpass Dale Baird.
The 57-year-old was joined in the winner’s circle at Oaklawn by family members. The Arkansas track said it would donate $10,000 to charity in his name.
Asmussen has trained such champions as Curlin, the Horse of the Year in 2007 and 2008; filly Rachel Alexandra, Horse of the Year in 2009; and Gun Runner, 2017 Horse of the Year.
Asmussen’s first win as a thoroughbred trainer came July 19, 1986, at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. His mother is a retired trainer and his father is a retired jockey. His brother, Cash, was a champion rider in France.