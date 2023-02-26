Confidence Game wins Rebel as 18-1 shot, earns Derby points

Associated PressFeb 26, 2023, 4:47 PM EST
Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Confidence Game won the $1 million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park by one length in an upset on Saturday and earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by James Graham, Confidence Game ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.21 on a sloppy track. Sent off at 18-1 odds, the colt paid $39, $13.20 and $7.80.

“He had a ton left down the lane,” Graham said. “He keeps maturing and doing things the right way. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

Red Route One returned $8.20 and $5. Reincarnate paid $5.20 to show. Kentucky Derby points were awarded to the top-five finishers.

Red Route One survived a post-race objection from jockey John Velazquez, who unsuccessfully argued that his colt Reincarnate was the victim of interference. It was denied by the stewards.

After making his first five starts for trainer Bob Baffert, Reincarnate was transferred to Tim Yakteen, a former Baffert assistant. The owners of potential Kentucky Derby horses in Baffert’s barn must be transferred to other trainers by Tuesday in order to earn Derby qualifying points. Baffert recently lost a bid in federal court to overturn his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc. ahead of the Derby on May 6.

Verifying was fourth, followed by Bourbon Bash, Giant Mischief, Gun Pilot, Frosted Departure, Powerful, Event Detail and Talladega.

Confidence Game was fifth most of the way under Graham, who urged him on in the second turn. The colt raced wide down the middle of the stretch before holding off Red Route One.

Confidence Game was purchased for $25,000 by trainer Keith Desormeaux on behalf of owner Kirk Godby of Don’t Tell My Wife Stables.

“I just pick good horses, we don’t worry about the price,” a smiling Desormeaux said.

Japan’s Panthalassa wins $20M Saudi Cup; Baffert 2nd again

Associated PressFeb 26, 2023, 1:25 AM EST
saudi cup
Francois Nel/Getty Images
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Panthalassa led all the way to win the $20 million Saudi Cup by three-quarters of a length on Saturday night, relegating trainer Bob Baffert’s horse, Country Grammer, to second place for the second straight year.

Japan nearly swept the first four places until Country Grammer rallied late on the outside under Frankie Dettori.

Defending champion Emblem Road was sixth.

Sent off at 15-1 odds, Panthalassa ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.79 under Yutaka Yoshida. The 6-year-old overcame starting from the No. 1 post. He switched from grass, where he had run 23 of his first 24 races, to dirt for the Saudi Cup.

“You know this is not easy. Japanese racing tries everything to improve and develop. Japanese horse racing has become more international,” winning trainer Yoshito Yahagi said.

The victory, worth $10 million, increased Panthalassa’s career earnings to $14,418,903.

Yahagi had a winner last year when Japanese horses earned four victories on the Saudi Cup card. Japan earned three victories this year.

Taiba, the 8-5 favorite also trained by Baffert, finished eighth in the field of 13.

Dettori and Baffert also took a narrow defeat in the Saudi Cup, when Havnameltdown lost by a head to Commissioner King.

Del Mar to host Breeders’ Cup races for third time in 2024

Associated PressFeb 25, 2023, 12:05 PM EST
What to know about the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships
Getty Images
DEL MAR, Calif. – The Breeders’ Cup has selected Del Mar to host the 41st world championships next year, marking the third time the picturesque Pacific track will stage the season-ending graded stakes races that feature the top thoroughbreds.

Del Mar will present 14 Grade 1 races with purses worth more than $31 million on Nov. 1-2, 2024.

The track last hosted in 2021 at 50% capacity because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions but still set a then-record all-sources handle of more than $183 million. The 2017 Breeders’ Cup there established a then-record $25,181,317 on-track wagering handle and generated a $96 million economic impact.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president Josh Rubenstein called it a “milestone event” for San Diego and looked forward to building on the success of previous events.

“The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic, seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” Rubinstein added in a release on Thursday.

This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita on Nov. 3-4.