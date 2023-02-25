Alcaraz and Norrie into Rio semis, eye 2nd final in 2 weeks

RIO DE JANEIRO – A rematch is in sight for Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final.

Both advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court tournament on Friday and could repeat last weekend’s Argentina Open decider, which the Spaniard won.

Defending Rio Open champion Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (0). He will take on Nicolas Jarry, who topped Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The Chilean was suspended for doping for 11 months in 2020 and is trying climb back in the rankings since February of last year. His best ranking was No. 38, but today he is now No. 139.

Once again, the 19-year-old Alcaraz did not play his best tennis in Brazil, as in his first two matches, but still prevailed. Unforced errors, difficulties with the first service and less energy than the usual were evident throughout the Spaniard’s match against Lajovic.

Alcaraz, who won last year’s U.S. Open for his first major, is playing his second tournament since a right leg injury that sidelined him for four months.

Alcaraz and Jarry have never played each other in a tour match.

“I feel I am at a great level physically, I am playing tough, demanding matches day after day,” Alcaraz said. “Last year I was at a great level, winning here, Miami, other tournaments. I can still improve what I am doing now, obviously.”

Second-seeded Norrie overcame Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The British player will next take on Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

“I had a very slow start, I didn’t make a lot of returns, which is pretty unlike me,” Norrie said. “I was fortunate to stay patient.”

Andy Murray saves 5 match points to reach Doha final

DOHA, Qatar — Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

“He’s a legend,” Medvedev said of Murray. “Today was just unbelievable, the way he won.”

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the Scot said in his on-court interview. “I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.”

Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

“Confidence matters, because (Auger-Aliassime) had (three) set points,” Medvedev said. “I managed to just stay in there and it was enough to win.”

Swiatek defeats Gauff again, advances to Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final.

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the other semifinal.

Swiatek beat Pegula last week to retain her Qatar Open title.