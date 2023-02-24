Murray reaches semifinals in Doha, top seed Rublev loses

Feb 24, 2023
DOHA, Qatar – Andy Murray reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open by beating French qualifier Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Murray will next face Jiri Lehecka after the Czech player upset top-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, eliminated fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the previous round as the Scot seeks his third title in Doha. He’s currently ranked 70th.

Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal. The 22-year-old Canadian reached the last four by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-6 (5). Medvedev beat Christopher O’Connell of Australia 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO – Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The U.S. Open champion’s next opponent will be Dusan Lajovic, who beat his Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced – No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

“It was a match of ups and downs,” Alcaraz said of his win over Fognini. “In this kind of match against players like him you cannot miss the opportunities.”

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

“I struggled with my serve a little bit. I was up with a lot of control of the match. But a lot of breaks of serve in a row,” Alcaraz said. “I was going to have my chances to improve the game on my serve and I think I did.”

Earlier, Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. His quarterfinal will be against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez will take on Nicolas Jarry in the next round. Baez beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 7-6 (6), while Jarry defeated Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-2.

The fourth quarterfinal will be between Cameron Norrie and Hugo Dellien. The second-seeded Norrie could meet Alcaraz in the final as he did at last Sunday’s Argentina Open, where Alcaraz won in straight sets.

Serena Williams to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES – Serena Williams will be honored for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

The NAACP announced Thursday that Williams will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports award during the ceremony, which will air live Saturday on BET. The award recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

Previous honorees include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph and the Harlem Globetrotters.

“From her record-breaking wins on the tennis court to her business acumen to her philanthropic endeavors, she has set the bar for athletes everywhere,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. He said Williams is the “quintessential example of Black excellence.”

Williams is regarded as one of the sports greatest athletes of all time. She holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She has won Wimbledon seven times as a singles competitor.

Outside of tennis, Williams was as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard,” a biopic based on her family. She launched her own venture capital firm and fashion brand that focuses on female empowerment. She recently published a children’s book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” and teamed with two veterans to launch a cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery.

Queen Latifah will host the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. The ceremony honors entertainers, athletes and writers of colors.