McEnroe, Borg returning as Laver Cup captains in Vancouver

NEW YORK – John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg will return as Laver Cup captains this year, when the team event moves to Canada for the first time.

McEnroe will lead Team World against Borg’s Team Europe at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from Sept. 22-24.

The only player named to either six-man roster so far is Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Montreal who is currently No. 9 in the ATP rankings. His best Grand Slam result was reaching the semifinals at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Auger-Aliassime helped begin the comeback on Day 3 of the Laver Cup in London last September – marked by Roger Federer’s final match, a doubles loss alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal – when Team World finally beat Team Europe after losing each of the initial four editions of the event.

Auger-Aliassime paired with Jack Sock to win a doubles match, then beat Novak Djokovic in singles, before Frances Tiafoe’s victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched the outcome.

“Felix was our MVP last year. He really turned the tide for us, big time,” McEnroe said in a video press conference on Thursday. “It’s a no-brainer to have Felix on the team. I think he’s going to win a major in the next year – 18 months at the most.”

Ticket packages for the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer’s management company, go on sale March 3.

RIO DE JANEIRO – Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The U.S. Open champion’s next opponent will be Dusan Lajovic, who beat his Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced – No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

“It was a match of ups and downs,” Alcaraz said of his win over Fognini. “In this kind of match against players like him you cannot miss the opportunities.”

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

“I struggled with my serve a little bit. I was up with a lot of control of the match. But a lot of breaks of serve in a row,” Alcaraz said. “I was going to have my chances to improve the game on my serve and I think I did.”

Earlier, Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. His quarterfinal will be against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez will take on Nicolas Jarry in the next round. Baez beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 7-6 (6), while Jarry defeated Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-2.

The fourth quarterfinal will be between Cameron Norrie and Hugo Dellien. The second-seeded Norrie could meet Alcaraz in the final as he did at last Sunday’s Argentina Open, where Alcaraz won in straight sets.

LOS ANGELES – Serena Williams will be honored for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

The NAACP announced Thursday that Williams will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports award during the ceremony, which will air live Saturday on BET. The award recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

Previous honorees include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph and the Harlem Globetrotters.

“From her record-breaking wins on the tennis court to her business acumen to her philanthropic endeavors, she has set the bar for athletes everywhere,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. He said Williams is the “quintessential example of Black excellence.”

Williams is regarded as one of the sports greatest athletes of all time. She holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She has won Wimbledon seven times as a singles competitor.

Outside of tennis, Williams was as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard,” a biopic based on her family. She launched her own venture capital firm and fashion brand that focuses on female empowerment. She recently published a children’s book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” and teamed with two veterans to launch a cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery.

Queen Latifah will host the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. The ceremony honors entertainers, athletes and writers of colors.