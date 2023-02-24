Andy Murray saves 5 match points to reach Doha final

DOHA, Qatar — Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

“He’s a legend,” Medvedev said of Murray. “Today was just unbelievable, the way he won.”

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the Scot said in his on-court interview. “I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.”

Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

“Confidence matters, because (Auger-Aliassime) had (three) set points,” Medvedev said. “I managed to just stay in there and it was enough to win.”

Swiatek defeats Gauff again, advances to Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final.

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the other semifinal.

Swiatek beat Pegula last week to retain her Qatar Open title.

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO – Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The U.S. Open champion’s next opponent will be Dusan Lajovic, who beat his Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced – No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

“It was a match of ups and downs,” Alcaraz said of his win over Fognini. “In this kind of match against players like him you cannot miss the opportunities.”

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

“I struggled with my serve a little bit. I was up with a lot of control of the match. But a lot of breaks of serve in a row,” Alcaraz said. “I was going to have my chances to improve the game on my serve and I think I did.”

Earlier, Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. His quarterfinal will be against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez will take on Nicolas Jarry in the next round. Baez beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 7-6 (6), while Jarry defeated Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-2.

The fourth quarterfinal will be between Cameron Norrie and Hugo Dellien. The second-seeded Norrie could meet Alcaraz in the final as he did at last Sunday’s Argentina Open, where Alcaraz won in straight sets.