Alcaraz wins at Rio Open, eyes race with Djokovic for No. 1

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:20 AM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open after he closed out the final two games of a match suspended the day before because of rain.

The 19-year-old defending champion beat Brazilian player Mateus Alves 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Fabio Fognini, who defeated Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-3 at the clay court tournament.

Last year’s runner-up Diego Schwartzman was knocked out by Serbian player Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-4. Lajovic will next face compatriot Laslo Djere.

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo beat Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and will meet Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the next round.

Brazil’s Thomaz Bellucci retires at age 35 after Rio Open defeat

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:24 AM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO — Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil’s main flagbearer on the men’s tour for the last decade, retired after losing in straight sets to sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Rio Open.

The 35-year-old Bellucci is now preparing to transition into coaching.

Bellucci won 200 professional matches in his career, lifted four titles and reached a career-high No. 21 in the ATP rankings. He’s one of the five players to win a set 6-0 against Novak Djokovic on clay. He beat Top 10 players six times in his career, including then No. 4-ranked Andy Murray at the Madrid Open in 2011.

Bellucci turned pro in 2005 at a time his sports hero, three-time French Open champion and former No. 1 Gustavo Kuerten was active. Brazilians had high expectations the younger player could reach as high as Kuerten, but he almost always fell short – often because of injuries.

“(You have) the historic second position among Brazilian male players,” Kuerten said in a video played on the Rio Open arena’s big screen after Bellucci’s last match. “It is no joke, my boy. I will continue cheering for you. I applaud you and I thank you.”

Bellucci played eight finals at the elite level and won titles at Gstaad (2009, 2012), Santiago (2010), and Geneva (2015).

Still, for many years, he developed a love-hate relationship with Brazilian tennis fans who had no one else but him to place the country’s hopes in big tournaments.

“When people expect a lot from you, you feel it. When you have several sports heroes in a country, that is diluted among all the athletes. That’s what we see in Argentina, Spain, the United States. All have many players. In Brazil it was me playing Grand Slams,” Bellucci said at a press conference. “That wasn’t good for me. I pressured myself a lot to advance in the tournaments.”

He currently ranks No. 915 after almost a full year on the sidelines with an injured left knee.

“I will miss entering a court with Brazilians all around me, cheering for me from the start. These feelings don’t come in any other job,” Bellucci said. “But I won’t miss the rest of it!”

Swiatek reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Keys and Gauff advance

Associated PressFeb 22, 2023, 1:53 PM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0.

The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.