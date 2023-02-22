Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO — Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie carried over their momentum from last week’s tournament to the Rio Open.

Finalists two days earlier in Buenos Aires, Norrie advanced to round of 16 in the clay court event, while Alcaraz was a game away from moving on before rain suspended play for the day.

Alcaraz, who beat Norrie to win the Argentina Open, defeated Mateus Alves 6-4 in the first set and led 5-3 in the second when play was halted.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, the defending champion, struggled with his powerful forehand against Alves, ranked 556. The match lasted about an hour and 50 minutes before it was suspended. The match is scheduled to resume, and the winner will face either Fabio Fognini or Marcelo Barrios Vera in the next round.

Second-seeded and 13th-ranked Norrie beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1. Norrie trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying past Cerundolo, who is ranked 107.

The 27-year-old Norrie will face home crowd favorite Thiago Monteiro, who eliminated 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Swiatek reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Keys and Gauff advance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0.

The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

Novak Djokovic hopes to play in U.S. despite being unvaccinated

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic has asked American authorities for special permission to enter the United States to play tournaments in California and Florida despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus, the top-ranked Serb said.

The Transportation Security Administration has said the requirement for foreign air travelers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place at least until mid-April. The tournament in Indian Wells will be played from March 6-19 and the Miami Open is scheduled from March 20-April 2.

“Everything is currently in the process,” Djokovic said at his training ground in Belgrade. “I have a big desire to be there.

“I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament (officials) and community for their support publicly and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments.”

Djokovic is one of the most high-profile athletes who is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Last year, the 35-year-old Djokovic was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open because of his vaccination status. Djokovic returned to the tournament in January after Australia lifted its strict vaccine mandate to win his 22nd Grand Slam title, tying the record with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic said that Nadal remains his biggest on-court rival despite the rise of 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who had been at the top of the rankings before a leg injury prevented him from playing at the Australian Open.

“(Alcaraz) is arguably the next biggest thing in our sport, or he’s already there.” Djokovic said. “I just feel that the rivalry with Nadal is something that is difficult to eliminate.

“Nadal has been the biggest rival and he probably will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my in my career.”

Djokovic reached another milestone in his tennis career this week by tying German great Steffi Graf with 377 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

“Obviously, Steffi Graf is one of the biggest legends of our sport, both men and women tennis, and someone that I truly admire and respect,” Djokovic said. “So, of course, it’s very flattering that I am able to equal her record and obviously have a possibility to break it as well the next week.”

Djokovic said his next tournament will be the Dubai Open.