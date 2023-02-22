2023 USFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 10

As the USFL prepares for its second season, it reached a historic milestone by completing the 2023 USFL Draft. Eight teams selected a total of 80 eligible players across 10 rounds.
Out of over 3,000 eligible players, the first pick of the draft was Michigan State offensive tackle Jarrett Horst to the Michigan Panthers. The Panthers selected first because the winner of the Week 10 contest vs. the Pittsburgh Maulers decided the team that started the draft. The Panthers were victorious 33-21. The New Jersey Generals did not have a pick in the first round and their second and fifth-round picks were penalized because of “a violation of offseason roster management rules.” Instead, the Generals had its first pick shifted to the last pick of the entire draft in Round 10.
The USFL was founded in 1982. Since the USFL does not take place during the NFL season, it was intended to “try and fill the NFL-sized hole for fans when it begins play in the spring.” After its founding, the USFL ceased operations two seasons later in 1986. The 2023 season marks the first time since the beginning of the league that has had back-to-back seasons. Usually, spring leagues would host a 60-round selection draft, but USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston said that they are working to add more talent to each team’s roster, not rebuilding the eight teams.
The top 3 players selected in the draft were Horst, Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., and Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice.
2023 USFL Draft
Round 1
- Michigan Panthers – Jarrett Horst, OT, Michigan State
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Lindsey Scott Jr., QB, Incarnate Word
- Houston Gamblers – Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State
- Memphis Showboats – Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi
- New Orleans Breakers – Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Stars – Alfred Edwards III, OT, Utah State
- Birmingham Stallions – Kadeem Telfort, OT, UAB
Round 2
- Michigan Panthers – Tanner Morgan, QB, Michigan State
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Malik Hamm, DE, Lafayette
- Houston Gamblers – Justin Ford, CB, Montana
- Memphis Showboats – Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State
- New Orleans Breakers – Noah Taylor, LB, Virginia
- Philadelphia Stars – Anderson Hardy, OT, Appalachian State
- Birmingham Stallions – Quinton Barrow, OT, Grand Valley State
- New Jersey Generals – Adrian Martinez, QB Kansas State
Round 3
- Michigan Panthers – Santrell Latham, LB, Southern Miss
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Tre’Quan Dorsey, OL, St. Francis
- Houston Gamblers – Joseph Fisher, OG, Shepard
- Memphis Showboats – Brevin Allen, DE, Campbell
- New Orleans Breakers – DJ Ivey, CB, Miami, Fla.
- Philadelphia Stars – Isaac Moore, OT, Temple
- Birmingham Stallions – Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville
- New Jersey Generals – JJ Holloman, WR, Tennessee State
Round 4
- Michigan Panthers – DJ Scaife Jr., OL, Miami Fla.
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Ferlando Jordan, DB, SE Louisiana
- Houston Gamblers – Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State
- Memphis Showboats – Benny Sapp III, DB, Northern Iowa
- New Orleans Breakers – Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
- Philadelphia Stars – Truman Jones, DE, Harvard
- Birmingham Stallions – Derius Davis, WR, TCU
- New Jersey Generals – Victor Jones, DE, Akron
Round 5
- Michigan Panthers – Dashaun White, LB, Oklahoma
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Isaiah Land, DE, Florida A&M
- Houston Gamblers – Jeffrey Johnson, DT, Oklahoma
- Memphis Showboats – Michael Ezeiki, TE, UCLA
- New Orleans Breakers – Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State
- Philadelphia Stars – Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas
- Birmingham Stallions – Zeke Vandenburgh, LB, Illinois State
- New Jersey Generals – De’Jahn Warren, CB, Jackson State
Round 6
- Michigan Panthers – Levi Russo-Bell, DE, Texas State
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Nash Jensen, OG, North Dakota State
- Houston Gamblers – Keenan Isaac, DB, Alabama State
- Memphis Showboats – Jerome Carvin, OL, Tennessee
- New Orleans Breakers – Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
- New Jersey Generals – Derrick Tucker, DB, Texas Southern
- Philadelphia Stars – Jose Ramirez, DE, Eastern Michigan
- Birmingham Stallions – Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary
Round 7
- Michigan Panthers – Gunnar Oakes, TE, Eastern Michigan
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Taylor Grimes, WR, Incarnate Word
- Houston Gamblers – Alex Jensen, OL, South Dakota
- Memphis Showboats – Nehemiah Shelton, CB, San Jose State
- New Orleans Breakers – Darius Hagans, RB, Virginia State
- New Jersey Generals – Jermaine McDaniel, DE, North Carolina A&T
- Philadelphia Stars – Demontrey Jacobs, OL, South Florida
- Birmingham Stallions – Grant Dubose, WR, Charlotte
Round 8
- Michigan Panthers – Andrew Farmer II, OLB, Lane College
- Pittsburgh Maulers – CJ Turner, WR, SE Louisiana
- Houston Gamblers – Brady Russell, TE, Colorado
- Memphis Showboats, Trea Shropshire, WR, UAB
- New Orleans Breakers – Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA
- New Jersey Generals – Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers
- Philadelphia Stars – Trey Botts, DL, Colorado State-Pueblo
- Birmingham Stallions – Mark Evans II, Ol, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Round 9
- Michigan Panthers – Chim Okorafor, OT, Benedictine
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Jacob Slade, DT, Michigan State
- Houston Gamblers – Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
- Memphis Showboats – Silas Dzansi, OT, Virginia Tech
- New Orleans Breakers – Alex Palczewski, OT, Illinois
- New Jersey Generals – Jalen Holston, RB, Virginia Tech
- Philadelphia Stars – Destin Mack, CB, Citadel
- Birmingham Stallions – B.J. Thompson, DE, Stephen F. Austin
Round 10
- Michigan Panthers – Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
- Pittsburgh Maulers – Ethan Evans, K, Wingate
- Houston Gamblers – Colby Reeder, LB, Iowa State
- Memphis Showboats – Antonio Fletcher, S, Southern Illinois
- New Orleans Breakers – Tyler Baker-Williams, CB, NC State
- New Jersey Generals – Nick Zecchino, LS, Purdue
- Philadelphia Stars – Dre Terry, LB, Alabama A&M
- Birmingham Stallions – Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB
- New Jersey Generals – Rey Estes, CB, Grambling State**