Steve Asmussen 1st trainer to notch 10,000 wins in North America

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Steve Asmussen became the first trainer with 10,000 victories in North America when Bet He’s Ready won the fifth race at Oaklawn Park.

He’s already the all-time winningest trainer in the United States and Canada, having the set mark of 9,446 on Aug. 7, 2021, at Saratoga to surpass Dale Baird.

The 57-year-old was joined in the winner’s circle at Oaklawn by family members. The Arkansas track said it would donate $10,000 to charity in his name.

Asmussen has trained such champions as Curlin, the Horse of the Year in 2007 and 2008; filly Rachel Alexandra, Horse of the Year in 2009; and Gun Runner, 2017 Horse of the Year.

Asmussen’s first win as a thoroughbred trainer came July 19, 1986, at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. His mother is a retired trainer and his father is a retired jockey. His brother, Cash, was a champion rider in France.

Judge denies Bob Baffert request to reverse Churchill Downs ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A federal judge denied Bob Baffert’s request to lift his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc., ruling that the Hall of Fame trainer did not prove its discipline hurt his business and reputation.

Baffert will miss his second consecutive Kentucky Derby, and per a Churchill Downs rule, he has until Feb. 28 to transfer his Derby contenders to other trainers in order for them to possibly run in the May 6 race. Horses earn Derby qualifying points by finishing in the top five of designated races; any horse trained by Baffert after the February deadline is ineligible to earn points.

Baffert last year transferred Taiba and Messier to former assistant Tim Yakteen for the Derby. Taiba finished 12th and Messier was 15th among 20 horses.

Baffert had sued Churchill Downs following his banishment in June 2021 after a failed postrace drug test by now-deceased colt Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first in the 147th Derby. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ultimately disqualified the colt in February 2022 and suspended Baffert for 90 days for a series of failed tests by his horses.

Baffert argued that Churchill Downs did not give him notice nor explain the suspension. His attorney, Clark Brewster, contended earlier this month that the historic track was subject to state guidelines for due process. U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings ultimately rejected that argument and said that, as privately owned company, Churchill Downs can set its own disciplinary policies.

“Failing to punish trainers whose horses test positive in marquee races could harm (Churchill Downs, Inc.’s) reputation and the integrity of their races,” Jennings wrote.

A message left with Brewster was not immediately returned.

Among Baffert’s top 3-year-olds this season are Arabian Knight and Cave Rock. Arabian Knight is owned by Saudi Arabian businessman Amr Zedan. Jennings wrote that an affidavit given to the court states that Zedan will move his horses to another trainer if Baffert remained banned by Churchill Downs.

While Baffert is banned from the first of the Triple Crown races, he’s eligible to run horses in Maryland at the Preakness and in New York at the Belmont Stakes. His one-year suspension by the New York Racing Association expired in January.

Churchill Downs had wanted the case dismissed, citing nine failed tests by Baffert-trained horses as justification for disciplining horse racing’s most visible figure. The list of violators includes 2020 Kentucky Oaks third-place finisher Gamine, who was ultimately disqualified.

Medina Spirit failed his test for having in his system the regulated medication corticosteroid betamethasone, which Baffert and Brewster have argued came from an ointment rather than an injection.

Track president Mike Anderson said the decision by Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen stemmed from Baffert’s “refusal to take responsibility for repeat violations.”

John Veitch, trainer of Triple Crown runner-up Alydar, dies

John Veitch, who trained Alydar to narrow losses in all three Triple Crown races against rival Affirmed in 1978 during a Hall of Fame career, died at 77.

Veitch died of natural causes at home in Lexington, Kentucky, said Michael Veitch, his second cousin who spoke to Veitch’s daughter, Shannon.

During his training career from 1974 to 2003, Veitch had 410 winners from 2,340 starts and earnings of $20,097,980, according to Equibase.

He was born into a family that had been training horses for three generations. His father, Sylvester, is in the Hall of Fame and the younger Veitch started out as his assistant.

In the late 1970s, Veitch became head trainer for famed Calumet Farm, which he helped revitalize before leaving in 1982. He later trained for real estate developer John W. Galbreath and prominent owner Frances A. Genter.

In 1998, Veitch closed his public stable and became racing consultant to a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family. He returned to the U.S. two years later and again trained for Calumet Farm. Veitch was a memorable figure in the winner’s circle with his bald head and penchant for wearing suits and ties.

Veitch trained four champions: fillies Our Mims, Davona Dale and Before Dawn, as well as Sunshine Forever, the nation’s top male turf horse in 1988.

He trained Proud Truth to victory in the 1985 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Veitch is best remembered for overseeing Alydar, who with Affirmed formed one of racing’s most storied rivalries. Affirmed beat Alydar by 1 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby, by a neck in the Preakness and by a head in the Belmont Stakes.

In the Belmont, Alydar and jockey Jorge Velasquez battled Affirmed and Steve Cauthen side-by-side from the middle of the far turn all the way to the finish line. Affirmed’s victory gave racing back-to-back Triple Crown winners, with Seattle Slew having swept all three races in 1977.

“What I remember about it most is that he was such a sportsman in the national spotlight,” Michael Veitch said. “Being so respectful and not hesitating to be gracious. John had a very good sense of racing history and he was fully aware of what was going on in that sense of the word.”

Alydar beat Affirmed three times in his career, including the 1977 Champagne Stakes and the 1978 Travers Stakes via disqualification.

Alydar was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1989 and Veitch joined the horse there in 2007.

“I don’t know that there could have been a happier day in his life,” said Michael Veitch, who serves as historian at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.

“My fondest memory of him is being at Saratoga in the summer and after finishing training hours with Calumet in the morning, he would walk down the lane to his father’s barn and chat about the day’s events and who was going to do what,” Michael Veitch said.

After retiring from training in 2003, Veitch became chief steward for the Kentucky Horseracing Authority. He was fired in 2010 after being accused of mishandling a situation with favorite Life At Ten in the Breeders’ Cup Ladies Classic. She finished last after her jockey, John Velazquez, had raised concerns about how she was warming up beforehand.

Veitch also was suspended for a year. He eventually reached a settlement with the authority. He later worked as a racing official at Keeneland in Lexington.

Besides his daughter, he is survived by son Jason. He was preceded in death by his third wife, Ellen, in 2017. Veitch will be buried in Saratoga Springs.