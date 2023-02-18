Norrie reaches Argentina Open final

Feb 18, 2023
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Second-seeded Cameron Norrie reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Argentina Open semifinals on Saturday.

Norrie saved two break points in the last game to wrap up the clay-court match in just under two hours.

The Briton was upset in the Auckland final in January, one of only two losses in 15 matches this year.

In the final on Sunday, he faces either top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Alcaraz to face Norrie in Argentina Open final

Feb 18, 2023
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina Open on Saturday.

Alcaraz beat Spanish countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the final on Sunday, the world No. 2 will face No. 12 Cameron Norrie, reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alcaraz has dropped only one set so far in his first tournament of the year, after a right leg injury sidelined him from the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic’s victory there took the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz.

He lost his last match to Norrie, in Cincinnati in August, but leads their head-to-head 3-1.

Norrie saved two break points in the last game against Varillas to wrap up his semifinal in just under two hours.

The Briton was upset in the Auckland final in January, one of only two losses in his 15 matches this year.

Wheelchair tennis star Vergeer, pioneer Draney join Hall

Feb 18, 2023
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday.

It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot every four years. The additions of Vergeer and Draney raise the total number of wheelchair tennis inductees to seven.

For the second consecutive year, no one nominated in the Player Category was picked to join the Hall, which has been around since 1955. The Class of 2022 marked the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. This year’s Player Category candidates were Cara Black, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ana Ivanovic, Carlos Moya, Daniel Nestor, Flavia Pennetta and Lisa Raymond.

Candidates need to be chosen on 75% of ballots; voters include media, historians, Hall of Fame members, industry experts and fans. Nominees can remain in contention for three years.

The results of the 2023 balloting were announced Saturday during the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where Vergeer is the tournament director for the wheelchair events.

Vergeer, who is Dutch, won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, retiring with a singles winning streak of 470 matches.

She won eight Paralympic medals – four each in singles and doubles – and was a 13-time International Tennis Federation world champion.

Draney, who is from the United States, played a key role in the development of the quad division in wheelchair tennis, in addition to being an accomplished athlete. He was a three-time International Tennis Federation year-end No. 1 in quad singles and also reached No. 1 in doubles.

The induction ceremony will be on July 22 in Newport, Rhode Island, the site of the Hall.