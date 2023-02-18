Cameron Norrie reaches Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Second-seeded Cameron Norrie reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Argentina Open semifinals.
Norrie saved two break points in the last game to wrap up the clay-court match in just under two hours.
The Briton was upset in the Auckland final in January, one of only two losses in 15 matches this year.
In the final on Sunday, he faces either top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open.
The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final.
“I felt very comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “This is the level that I have to play in a final. It is really special, I struggled in these four months.”
A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set – to Serbia’s Laslo Djere – in his first tournament of the year.
After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title.
Norrie lost his second final of the year after Auckland in January.
Alcaraz next defends his title at the Rio Open.
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open to win his 16th title.
Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France.
Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner’s 30.
The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.
Medvedev will return to the top 10 next week, moving up to the No. 9 spot in the ATP rankings.