Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday.

Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners.

“My second match of the year, I am happy and looking forward for the next ones,” Alcaraz said.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomas Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He’ll take on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas, who eliminated third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.