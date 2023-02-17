Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday.
Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners.
“My second match of the year, I am happy and looking forward for the next ones,” Alcaraz said.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomas Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He’ll take on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas, who eliminated third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.
BUENOS AIRES — Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman were eliminated from the Argentina Open.
Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who is trying to regain his form after falling to 99th in the rankings, lost 6-4, 6-4 to Juan Pablo Varillas.
Schwartzman, the local favorite, was beaten by Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-1, 6-3.
Miralles will play another Argentine, Francisco Cerundolo, in the quarterfinals. Cerundolo beat Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-1.
Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-3 and will face Varillas next.
In the other quarterfinals, top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Dusan Lajovic and second-seeded Cameron Norrie takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
BUENOS AIRES — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year on by beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open.
The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the title in Melbourne.
Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.
Local favorite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals.