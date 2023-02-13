Wu Yibing tops John Isner, is 1st from China with ATP Tour title

Associated Press
DALLAS — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title, rallying in a three-set, all-tiebreaker thriller to beat John Isner at the Dallas Open.

Wu overcame 44 aces from the big-serving Isner – one shy of tying a three-set record – and four match points in the 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12) victory. The 23-year-old was the first Chinese player in an ATP final.

Wu also came back from a set down to beat top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. There were no service breaks in Wu’s victory over the fifth-seeded Isner, who was playing in his hometown tournament.

“It’s not only about winning the title, I think it’s more about me personally making history and also for the country,” said Wu, who was the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open when he did it as a qualifier last year.

“That’s huge for the next generation,” Wu said. “For me, I need to keep going, keep my body healthy. I’m sure there’s more to come.”

Leading 8-7 in the third-set tiebreaker, Isner came to the net for an easy volley that hit the top of the net and stayed on Isner’s side. The 6-foot-10 American sensed the opportunity lost, sitting for a few moments and fiddling with the strings on his racket.

Wu saved another match point at 10-9 and had four match points of his own in the final tiebreaker before finally converting on Isner’s serve when Isner sent a forehand long off Wu’s return.

Wu fell on his back in disbelief, staying down long enough for Isner to come across the net to congratulate him.

It was the first tiebreaker in a decisive set in Wu’s career, who climbed into the top 60 of the rankings for the first time.

Battling injuries that kept him out for most of 2019-20 before the pandemic sidelined him even longer, Wu was No. 1,121 a year ago.

“I’ve been through a lot of things,” Wu said. “I think the reason now I’m relaxed on tennis courts is I trust myself. If you want to beat me, you have to work hard.”

Since his return, Wu has a 50-10 match record and had won three ATP Challenger titles before his Dallas breakthrough.

Isner was trying for his 17th career title in his 31st final. He made the semifinals in the inaugural Dallas Open last year before losing to eventual champion Reilly Opelka in the semifinals.

Sinner beats Cressy in Open Sud de France final

Associated Press
MONTPELLIER, France — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final.

The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the tournament.

Sinner saved three break points in the fourth game before racing to a 4-0 lead in the tie-breaker. He took the first set when Cressy netted a backhand.

No. 51-ranked Cressy was bothered by an injury to a finger on his right hand and needed treatment at 3-2 in both sets.

Sinner won the last three games as Cressy dropped serve at 4-3 by sending a forehand volley wide before netting another volley on match point.

Cressy had won their only previous meeting, a Challenger Tour match in Lexington in 2019.

Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open

Associated Press
DALLAS — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open.

Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to the final of his hometown event with a victory over fellow American J.J. Wolf.

Wu won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 and survived all nine break points he faced, including five when down a set and trailing 2-1 in the second. Fritz had 20 aces to Wu’s six, but Wu capitalized on two of his four break chances.

“I think serving nine break points is more tough than winning a match again him,” Wu said. “I just stayed patient because I know I’m very solid with the baseline so there’s no rush. When I have a break point, I go for some big shots.”

Wu broke Fritz to take a 6-5 lead in the second set before breaking the eighth-ranked Fritz, highest among Americans, for a 3-2 lead in the deciding set.

Fritz, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon but was coming off a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open, had only been broken once in the tournament before facing Wu.

Wu made history last summer as the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open, doing so as a qualifier. The unseeded 23-year-old is seeking his first title, with Isner going for his 17th.

Isner, who became the first tour player with 500 career victories in tiebreakers in the quarterfinals, outlasted Wolf 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) to clinch a spot in his 31st career final.

The big-serving Isner was broken for the first time in the tournament when Wolf took a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

Isner overcame three break points at 2-2 in the second set, and Isner broke to force the deciding set when Wolf double-faulted. Isner had 31 aces to Wolf’s 14 and saved seven of eight break points.

“I saved a lot of break points with unreturnable serves,” Isner said. “Without that I would have been dusted off the court 6-3, 6-4. So I’m of course very fortunate to have that weapon in my pocket, and I needed every bit of it today.”

The 24-year-old Wolf was playing in his second career semifinal after reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open, which propelled to a career-best ranking of 43rd.

Isner, who lives a few blocks from the venue on the SMU campus, reached the semifinals of the inaugural Dallas Open last year, losing to eventual champion Reilly Opelka in a match that included the longest tiebreaker in tour history (24-22).