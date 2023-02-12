Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open

DALLAS — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open.

Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to the final of his hometown event with a victory over fellow American J.J. Wolf.

Wu won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 and survived all nine break points he faced, including five when down a set and trailing 2-1 in the second. Fritz had 20 aces to Wu’s six, but Wu capitalized on two of his four break chances.

“I think serving nine break points is more tough than winning a match again him,” Wu said. “I just stayed patient because I know I’m very solid with the baseline so there’s no rush. When I have a break point, I go for some big shots.”

Wu broke Fritz to take a 6-5 lead in the second set before breaking the eighth-ranked Fritz, highest among Americans, for a 3-2 lead in the deciding set.

Fritz, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon but was coming off a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open, had only been broken once in the tournament before facing Wu.

Wu made history last summer as the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open, doing so as a qualifier. The unseeded 23-year-old is seeking his first title, with Isner going for his 17th.

Isner, who became the first tour player with 500 career victories in tiebreakers in the quarterfinals, outlasted Wolf 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) to clinch a spot in his 31st career final.

The big-serving Isner was broken for the first time in the tournament when Wolf took a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

Isner overcame three break points at 2-2 in the second set, and Isner broke to force the deciding set when Wolf double-faulted. Isner had 31 aces to Wolf’s 14 and saved seven of eight break points.

“I saved a lot of break points with unreturnable serves,” Isner said. “Without that I would have been dusted off the court 6-3, 6-4. So I’m of course very fortunate to have that weapon in my pocket, and I needed every bit of it today.”

The 24-year-old Wolf was playing in his second career semifinal after reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open, which propelled to a career-best ranking of 43rd.

Isner, who lives a few blocks from the venue on the SMU campus, reached the semifinals of the inaugural Dallas Open last year, losing to eventual champion Reilly Opelka in a match that included the longest tiebreaker in tour history (24-22).

Sinner beats Cressy in Open Sud de France final

MONTPELLIER, France — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final.

The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the tournament.

Sinner saved three break points in the fourth game before racing to a 4-0 lead in the tie-breaker. He took the first set when Cressy netted a backhand.

No. 51-ranked Cressy was bothered by an injury to a finger on his right hand and needed treatment at 3-2 in both sets.

Sinner won the last three games as Cressy dropped serve at 4-3 by sending a forehand volley wide before netting another volley on match point.

Cressy had won their only previous meeting, a Challenger Tour match in Lexington in 2019.

Wolf ousts Tiafoe in Dallas Open quarters, Isner advances

DALLAS — J.J. Wolf rallied for a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe, and John Isner won his 500th career tiebreaker in another straight-sets win in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz held on to beat No. 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 in a rematch from the quarterfinals of the inaugural Dallas event last year, when Giron won in three sets to set up the first all-American semifinals on the ATP Tour since 2004.

There wasn’t a chance for a replay of four U.S. semifinalists in Dallas, with China’s Yibing Wu facing eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of Italy in the last quarterfinal. Wu rolled to a 6-3, 6-4 victory and will face Fritz.

Wolf, the No. 6 seed, reached his second career semifinal by erasing two break points in the deciding game of another all-American match, closing out the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with his 11th ace on his second match point.

Wolf was broken twice by Tiafoe, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, while facing nine break points in the first set. The 24-year-old didn’t face another break point until the final game.

“I usually don’t think about the outcome, so I was just feeding off the energy of the fans and playing every point as hard as I could,” Wolf said.

Wolf’s opponent is the fifth-seeded Inser, who is back in the semifinals in the second year of his hometown event after a 7-6 (8), 7-5 win over Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez, the unseeded 31-year-old son of 1990 French Open champion Andres Gomez.

Isner is the first ATP Tour player to 500 wins in tiebreakers. Roger Federer is second with 466.

Isner and Gomez, playing in his first tour-level quarterfinal, won every point on their own serve in the tiebreaker until Isner took a 9-8 lead on Gomez’s serve before serving out the first set.

Inser closed out the match with the only break, and the big-serving American hasn’t had his serve broken in any of the three matches.

Fritz, the highest-ranked American at No. 8, reached the semifinals after a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open. The 25-year-old won three titles in 2022 and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

After dropping the second set, Fritz broke Giron’s serve for a 2-0 lead in the deciding set and stayed in front from there.

Wu needed just 73 minutes to eliminate the journeyman Mannarino and reach an ATP semifinal for the first time.

Wu saved all three break points he faced while converting three of four break chances against Mannarino.

The 23-year-old Wu was the first Chinese man to reach the third round at the U.S. Open when he did it as a qualifier last year. Injured for much of 2019-20, Wu is ranked in the top 100 for the first time.