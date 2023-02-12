Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?

No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.

Super Bowl LVII will take place today, Sunday Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST. See below for more information about the national anthem performer for Super Bowl Sunday.

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Chris Stapleton will be performing the national anthem at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. The country music star is an 8x Grammy, 15x Country Music and 10x Academy of Country Music Award winner.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Stapleton spent years in Nashville as a songwriter before debuting his solo album, Traveller, in 2015. The album, best known for its No. 1 hit “Tennessee Whiskey”, propelled Stapleton to stardom, sweeping the Country Music Awards and eventually going platinum. Since then, Stapleton has released three other albums, the latest entitled Starting Over, which debuted in 2020.

How long does the national anthem take to sing?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the bets are endless. Which song will Rihanna sing first in her halftime performance? What color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach? What will the jersey number be of the first touchdown scorer?

And we can’t forget — How long will the national anthem take to sing?

The current over/under for Chris Stapleton’s national anthem performance stands at 1 minute and 59 seconds in length, according to Covers. When looking at how that lines up with history, the average length of all Super Bowl national anthems is 1 minute and 43 seconds.

When placing a bet on Stapleton, many have come to a decision by analyzing the time of country singers in the past. Luke Bryan took 2 minutes and 4 seconds to complete his performance at Super Bowl LI, hinting that Stapleton’s performance may land somewhere in that range.

The longest national anthem in Super Bowl history came from Alicia Keys, who spent 2 minutes and 36 seconds singing to the crowd at Super Bowl XLVII. The elegant yet powerful performance is remembered as one of the greatest in Super Bowl history.

The shortest performance, however, came from Neil Diamond at Super Bowl XXI, who took a mere 1 minute and 2 seconds. His brisk rendition, while unusual for a Super Bowl, was praised by many as both passionate and well-paced.

Recent Super Bowl national anthem singers

2023: Chris Stapleton

2022: Mickey Guyton

2021: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: Pink

2017: Luke Bryan

2016: Lady Gaga

2015: Idina Menzel

2014: Renée Fleming

2013: Alicia Keys

2012: Kelly Clarkson

2011: Christina Aguilera

2010: Carrie Underwood

Who else is performing during the Super Bowl pregame?

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among other performers, will take the field during the pregame ceremonies of Super Bowl LVII.

The 12-time Grammy-Award winner Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff. The 64-year-old recording artist, songwriter and producer has had 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits.

Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit award winning actress Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Ralph is best known for her role in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary”, a part which earned her the distinction of being both a 2023 Golden Globe nominee and Critics’ Choice Award winner. The 66-year old Connecticut native also won an Emmy for “Abbott Elementary” this past September.

Kotsur is also make an appearance in the Super Bowl pregame, performing the national anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. The Arizona native has broken boundaries in the entertainment world, becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting this past year. His part as the character of Frank Rossi in the movie “CODA” is what earned Kostur the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Joining Kostur at the Super Bowl is two other deaf performers, as Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show in ASL.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

The History of Black Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl

For the first time in NFL history the Super Bowl will have two starting Black quarterbacks and it’s Black Heritage Month…yes, you read that right! On Sunday, February 12 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on football’s largest stage, history will be made.

While we’re used to seeing Black athletes like Mahomes, Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Trey Lance and the many others that came before them, thrive in a now more diverse and inclusive NFL, it wasn’t that long ago that Black men were robbed of the opportunity to play quarterback. The quarterback position is one of the most celebrated in football and when their feet hit that field, they’re lining up to not only take the snap but to lead their team and often to become the face of the of the franchise. Ahead of the Mahomes-Hurts matchup, we take a look at the history of Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, the barriers Black athletes have faced to reach the highest levels of the sport and the push for continued forward progress.

Who was the first Black quarterback to play in a Super Bowl?

Doug Williams the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl
Doug Williams was not only the first Black quarterback to play and win a Super Bowl — he was also the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Williams, a product of Grambling State University (an HBCU), was selected as the 17th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 2, 1978. 

On January 31, 1988 Williams led Washington to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. The Zachary, Louisiana native finished 18-of-29 for 340 yards with four touchdowns, and one interception.

How many Black starting quarterbacks have played in a Super Bowl?

Entering Super Bowl LVII, only 7 Black quarterbacks have played in the Super Bowl:

  • Doug Williams – Won Super Bowl XXII
  • Steve McNair – Lost Super Bowl XXXIV 
  • Donovan McNabb – Lost Super Bowl XXXIX
  • Colin Kaepernick – Lost Super Bowl XLVII
  • Russell Wilson – Won Super Bowl XLVII and Lost Super Bowl XLIX
  • Cam Newton – Lost Super Bowl 50
  • Patrick Mahomes – Won Super Bowl LIV, Lost Super Bowl LV

Black Quarterbacks that Blazed the Trail:

A Thinking Position

In the early 1950s through the 1970s, there was an abhorrent stigma suggesting that Black men lacked the instinct, intelligence, and leadership ability required to play quarterback — a “thinking position” — simply because of the color of their skin. Black athletes who had the skill, talent, work ethic, experience, and demonstrated history of success to play quarterback were often lured to the professional level but told they had to play another position to have a role in the league.

Imagine being hired for your dream job after spending years of your life mastering your skillset and honing your craft, only to be told you had to learn and fulfill a completely different role simply because people that look like you are not capable of performing well.

That was the case for Sandy Stephens, the first Black man to play quarterback at the University of Minnesota. After leading the Gophers to back-to-back Rose Bowls (1960 and 1961) and a national championship (1960), Stephens was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 1961 NFL draft but was told he had to switch positions if he wanted to play in the league.

Jimmy Raye II helped lead Michigan State to a national title in 1966 yet had to line up as a defensive back–a position he had never played before–after he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1968 NFL draft.

Tony Dungy–known for his trailblazing efforts to become the first Black coach to win a Super Bowl–was a two-time MVP quarterback at the University of Minnesota (1975 and 1976), yet was overlooked, undrafted, and had to sign as a free agent safety in order to make his dreams of playing in the NFL a reality.

Few were able to achieve long-term success in the league, whether at the quarterback position, a converted on-field role, or in coaching. There were so many others who succumbed to the grief of broken dreams and and the weight of unreasonable expectations.

Paving the way

Men like Stephens, Dungy, and Warren Moon — who was the first Black and first undrafted quarterback enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — made cracks in the glass ceiling that Doug Williams was able to shatter so that Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes could play quarterback today and be recognized for their talent alone.

And if you think that we’re so far removed from that time period and way of thinking–we’re not. Strains of the same conversation were had in 2018 when critics questioned whether or not Lamar Jackson, who became the youngest player to win the Heisman trophy in 2016, would “have what it takes” to play quarterback in the NFL.

Sunday’s game isn’t just another Super Bowl. Let it be a reminder that no matter what you look like–you too are capable and worthy of thriving in every space you set foot in.

Black Coaches in the NFL Still Struggling for Opportunity:

While we’ve seen progress in the fight for diversity within the league, the effort to elevate Black coaches to head coaching positions is still an ongoing struggle. Check out this segment from NBC’s Brother from Another where Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the continuing hardships of black coaches getting opportunities in the NFL and whether there is hope.

What time and channel is the Super Bowl on? TV, kickoff, live stream info and more

Super Bowl 2023 takes place today at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona–where the Arizona Cardinals play. History will be made today as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the first time that two starting Black quarterbacks are playing in a Super Bowl. Only 7 Black quarterbacks have played in a Super Bowl.

After a remarkable season, the Eagles look to win their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are no stranger to the postseason, look to win their first title since 2019. Kansas City is making it’s third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons. See below for a look back on how the Chiefs and Eagles made it to football’s biggest game of the year.

Journey to Super Bowl 2023:

What channel is Super Bowl 2023 on today?

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

It was announced in September, that international popstar, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rihanna will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2023 and how is it determined?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 2023. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions. If it is as odd-numbered Super Bowl, the NFC team is the designated home team. If it as even-numbered Super Bowl, the AFC team is the designated home team.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won in franchise history?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl title in franchise history, however, Super Bowl LVII will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in franchise history?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019). Super Bowl LVII will be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

