Super Bowl halftime 2023: What to know about Rihanna, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVII

It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday and Super Bowl LVII is here. Excitement is building for the big game as well as the big show — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last February’s show brought a swarm of L.A. star power to the stage, as trailblazing musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent drew in over 120 million viewers for their performance. The show was also awarded three Creative Emmy awards, and the group joined a long list of iconic halftime performers, including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Prince. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, see below for all the details on this year’s show.
RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more
Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 2023?
Today, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, another momentous artist will take the world’s biggest stage, as Apple Music announced that singer and entrepreneur Rihanna will headline the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.
First entering the pop music scene in 2007 with her first album Music of the Sun, Rihanna has since dominated the industry, garnering 14 number-one Billboard songs from her eight albums. The Barbados native has sold over 200 million records and won eight Grammy awards. She has also proven to be a successful entrepreneur, launching her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017 and clothing line Savage X Fenty in 2018. Learn more about Rihanna and her career accolades prior to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.
Related: Ranking the 15 best halftime performances in Super Bowl history
Rihanna’s biography
Where is Rihanna from? Saint Michael, Barbados
How old is Rihanna? 34 years old
Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
RELATED: Kelce brothers to make history in Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna’s music career
Career: Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist
Genres: Pop, R&B, reggae, hip hop, EDM
First album: Music of the Sun, released on August 29, 2005
Most recent album: Anti, released on January 28, 2016
Current record label: Roc Nation, Universal Music Group, Westbury Road
Grammy nominations: 28
Grammy wins: 13
Notable songs by Rihanna:
- Pon de Replay (2005)
- SOS (2006)
- Umbrella (2007)
- Don’t Stop the Music (2007)
- Disturbia (2008)
- Love the Way You Lie with Eminem (2010)
- Only Girl (in the World) (2010)
- All of the Lights with Kanye West, Kid Cudi (2010)
- We Found Love with Calvin Harris (2012)
- Stay with Mikky Ekko (2012)
- Diamonds (2012)
- Work with Drake (2016)
- This is What You Came For with Calvin Harris (2016)
- Needed Me (2016)
- Love on the Brain (2016)
Related: Get a sneak peek of the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
How to watch the Super Bowl 2023
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Channel: FOX
- Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores and more
Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the Super Bowl as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more.