2023 Super Bowl picks, odds: Predictions, best props and favorite to win for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LVII has rolled into town, and only a few hours remains until the celebrations begin and confetti rains over the new champion after tonight’s showdown. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are making their final preparations for the big game, people are making their final predictions on who will leave the desert with a ring.
For the Chiefs, it would be their second ring in four years, as Patrick Mahomes hopes to lead his team to a repeat of its 2019 victory. On the other sideline stands Super Bowl newcomer Jalen Hurts, who is hunting for Philadelphia’s second Lombardi in franchise history.
Experts have been placing their bets on the big game since last year’s Super Bowl ended, from final score to prop bets, and now we are just a day away from finding out who will take home the Lombardi trophy.
The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST (3:30 PST).
Super Bowl 2023 predictions, odds, spread, line
According to BetMGM, the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to overtake the experienced Chiefs and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below and check out NBC Sports EDGE for more betting, fantasy news and more.
- Point Spread: Eagles -1.5, Chiefs +1.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -120, Chiefs +100
- Over/under total: 50.5 points
Super Bowl LVII picks and predictions
- Mike Florio: Chiefs over Eagles, 27-24
- Chris Simms: Chiefs over Eagles, 28-24
- Michael Smith: Chiefs over Eagles
- Michael Holley: Eagles over Chiefs 31-17
Prop Bets, Running Back Predictions
- Mike Florio: Isiah Pacheco over 48.5 rushing yards
- Chris Simms: A.J. Brown 100+ receiving yards
- Matthew Berry: Isiah Pacheco over 11.5 rush attempts
- Jay Croucher: Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rush yards
Prop Bets, Pass Catcher Predictions
- Mike Florio: Dallas Goedert will receive the first pass of the game
- Chris Simms: Travis Kelce will catch 10+ passes from Patrick Mahomes
- Matthew Berry: Harrison Butker over 1.5 field goals
- Jay Croucher: Jalen Hurts will throw at least one interception
Prop Bets, Quarterback Predictions
- Mike Florio: George Karlaftis will get the first sack of the game
- Chris Simms: Patrick Mahomes will rush for over 19.5 yards
- Matthew Berry: Jalen Hurts will rush for under 16 yards
- Jay Croucher: Patrick Mahomes will rush for over 19.5 yards
How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
To help you prepare for the big game, the team at NBC Sports EDGE has created a one-stop shop for all things leading up to the Super Bowl. From betting and matchup previews to the latest shows and podcasts, our content hub has you covered – click here to view it all.