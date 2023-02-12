What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

By Feb 12, 2023, 7:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Super Bowl LVII is underway featuring two teams known for their offensive power throughout the regular season – the Chiefs (NFL-leading 29.2 points/game) and the Eagles (2nd in the NFL with 28.1 points per game).

The old football adage states that “Defense wins championships” but offensive strength has proved to be the difference maker in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Just four years ago, Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles past the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in a 41-33 thriller. But even that game is not the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Super Bowl XXIX, which took place on Jan. 29, 1995, was the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The game featured the San Francisco 49ers and (formerly named) San Diego Chargers. The 49ers’ offense scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth. Quarterback Steve Young won the game MVP as he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns while wide receiver Jerry Rice recorded 10 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Together, the two led the 49ers to a 49-26 win over the Chargers for a combined 75 total points scored.

The 49ers actually also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl, scoring 55 points in Super Bowl XXIV on Jan. 28, 1990 against the Denver Broncos. San Francisco won the game, 55-10.

While offensive powerhouses have been difference-makers in the Super Bowl over the years, defense has also proven to be invaluable.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Most of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls occurred during the early days of the event, but some of the lowest-scoring games also happened more recently. The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history is Super Bowl LIII which was played on Feb. 3, 2019 between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3, for a combined 16 points. The scoring of the night came consisted of three field goals and one rushing touchdown by Sony Michel. Brady threw for 262 yards and no touchdowns while Jared Goff threw for 229 yards and one interception.

Following Super Bowl LII, the next six lowest-scoring Super Bowls came within the first nine iterations of the game.

Below are the 10 highest-scoring and 10 lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history as we prepare to enter the 2023 Super Bowl.

Highest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl XXIX in 1995: San Francisco 49ers defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26 (75 combined points)

Super Bowl LII in 2018: Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33 (74 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Oakland Raiders, 41-21 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVII in 1993: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XIII in 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31 (66 combined points)

Super Bowl XLVII in 2013: Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl XXIV in 1990: San Francisco 49ers defeat the Denver Broncos, 55-10 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl LI in 2017: New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 (62 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004: New England Patriots defeat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29 (61 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVI in 1992: Washington defeats Buffalo Bills, 37-24 (61 combined points)

Lowest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl LIII in 2019: New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3 (16 combined points)

Super Bowl VII in 1973: Miami Dolphins defeat Washington, 14-7 (21 combined points)

Super Bowl IX in 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6 (22 combined points)

Super Bowl III in 1969: New York Jets defeat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7 (23 combined points)

Super Bowl VI in 1972: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 (27 combined points)

Super Bowl V in 1971: Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13 (29 combined points)

Super Bowl IV in 1970: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7 (30 combined points)

Super Bowl XLII in 2008: New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots, 17-14 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl XL in 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl VIII in 1974: Miami Dolphins defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl halftime 2023: How to watch Rihanna’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVII

3 Comments

Super Bowl LVII is underway and that means that the countdown is one of the most important staples of the day — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last February’s show brought a swarm of L.A. star power to the stage, as trailblazing musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent drew in over 120 million viewers for their performance. The show was also awarded three Creative Emmy awards, and the group joined a long list of iconic halftime performers, including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Prince. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, see below for all the details on this year’s show.

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 2023?

In today’s halftime show, another momentous artist will take the world’s biggest stage, as Apple Music announced that singer and entrepreneur Rihanna will headline the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

First entering the pop music scene in 2007 with her first album Music of the Sun, Rihanna has since dominated the industry, garnering 14 number-one Billboard songs from her eight albums. The Barbados native has sold over 200 million records and won eight Grammy awards. She has also proven to be a successful entrepreneur, launching her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017 and clothing line Savage X Fenty in 2018. Learn more about Rihanna and her career accolades prior to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Rihanna’s biography

Where is Rihanna from? Saint Michael, Barbados

How old is Rihanna? 34 years old

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Rihanna’s music career

Career: Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Genres: Pop, R&B, reggae, hip hop, EDM

First album: Music of the Sun, released on August 29, 2005

Most recent album: Anti, released on January 28, 2016

Current record label: Roc Nation, Universal Music Group, Westbury Road

Grammy nominations: 28

Grammy wins: 13

Notable songs by Rihanna:

  • Pon de Replay (2005)
  • SOS (2006)
  • Umbrella (2007)
  • Don’t Stop the Music (2007)
  • Disturbia (2008)
  • Love the Way You Lie with Eminem (2010)
  • Only Girl (in the World) (2010)
  • All of the Lights with Kanye West, Kid Cudi (2010)
  • We Found Love with Calvin Harris (2012)
  • Stay with Mikky Ekko (2012)
  • Diamonds (2012)
  • Work with Drake (2016)
  • This is What You Came For with Calvin Harris (2016)
  • Needed Me (2016)
  • Love on the Brain (2016)

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023

2023 NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl score: Final bracket, recaps, results for every postseason game through Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy continues. After six action-packed games on Wild Card Weekend and all the excitement of the Divisional Round and Conference Championships, the time has almost come for Super Bowl LVII, and the stage is now set. The Philadelphia Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, and the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons. Andy Reid will face his former team and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will meet in a battle of young superstar quarterbacks.

See below for the final scores, results, schedule and bracket for every game, including Super Bowl LVII. Check out the full 2023 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round Scores

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Conference Championships Scores

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game: 49ers (2) vs Eagles (1)

AFC Championship: Bengals (3) vs Chiefs (1)

Super Bowl LVII Score

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!