The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy continues. After six action-packed games on Wild Card Weekend and all the excitement of the Divisional Round and Conference Championships, the time has almost come for Super Bowl LVII, and the stage is now set. The Philadelphia Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, and the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons. Andy Reid will face his former team and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will meet in a battle of young superstar quarterbacks.
See below for the final scores, results, schedule and bracket for every game, including Super Bowl LVII. Check out the full 2023 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.
2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 14
Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23
- Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win
- Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30
- Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers
Sunday, January 15
Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)
- Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31
- Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round
Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)
- Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24
- Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend
- Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
- Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17
Monday, January 16
Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)
- Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14
- Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs
Divisional Round Scores
Saturday, January 21
Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)
- Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20
- Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars
Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)
- Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7
- Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants
Sunday, January 22nd
Bengals (3) vs Bills (2
- Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10
- Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12
- Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys
Conference Championships Scores
Sunday, January 29
NFC Championship Game: 49ers (2) vs Eagles (1)
- Final Score: Eagles 31, 49ers 7
- Recap: NFC Championship Game: Eagles headed to Super Bowl with 31-7 rout of 49ers
AFC Championship: Bengals (3) vs Chiefs (1)
- Final Score: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20
- Recap: The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after 23-20 win over Bengals
Super Bowl LVII Score
- Final Score: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
- Recap: Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over Eagles 38-35
2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:
2023 NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC:
- Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
- LA Chargers (10-7)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
- Miami Dolphins (9-8)
NFC:
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
- Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
- New York Giants (9-7-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
