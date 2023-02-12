The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy continues. After six action-packed games on Wild Card Weekend and all the excitement of the Divisional Round and Conference Championships, the time has almost come for Super Bowl LVII, and the stage is now set. The Philadelphia Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, and the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons. Andy Reid will face his former team and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will meet in a battle of young superstar quarterbacks.

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

49ers 41, Seahawks 23 Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30 Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Bills 34, Dolphins 31 Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24

Giants 31, Vikings 24 Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Bengals 24, Ravens 17 Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14

Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs

Divisional Round Scores

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20 Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7

Eagles 38, Giants 7 Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Bengals 27, Bills 10 Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12

49ers 19, Cowboys 12 Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys

Conference Championships Scores

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game: 49ers (2) vs Eagles (1)

Final Score: Eagles 31, 49ers 7

Eagles 31, 49ers 7 Recap: NFC Championship Game: Eagles headed to Super Bowl with 31-7 rout of 49ers

AFC Championship: Bengals (3) vs Chiefs (1)

Final Score: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

Chiefs 23, Bengals 20 Recap: The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after 23-20 win over Bengals

Final Score: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 Recap: Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over Eagles 38-35

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC:

NFC:

