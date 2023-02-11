Marry Your Passion With Your Curiosity: Panelists Discuss Building Your Brand in Leadup to Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 11, 2023, 12:07 PM EST
0 Comments

Fans in every color jersey of the rainbow internationally will tune into Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday. Ahead of the game, NBCU Academy partnered with PNE Showcase and Arizona State University to bring students and professionals an inside look at the people who color outside the lines for the National Football league.

The three powerhouses co-hosted the Building and Being Your Brand seminar in hopes of helping students and other national professionals identify their brand and the best ways to communicate the pillars of their brand to the masses.

There are just under 4,000 people employed by the NFL, which makes for hundreds of job paths within the league. As the panel began, NFL international marketing and player relations manager Emily Wirtz spoke about how her roots in Germany translated into the role she has now.

The first door opened for Wirtz in the NFL was as a digital video editor and producer. Wirtz transparently admitted she did not feel qualified for the job but with an extra push from her father, she decided to still go after the interview.

“My dad told me that even if I do not land the job, it will at least be good interview practice,” Wirtz said.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Wirtz still thanks her father to this day. Her video supervisor learned she spoke German and instantly recommended her for a role within the NFL’s global expansion. She would go on to execute the first NFL game in Germany. Germany’s first official exposure to American football at the highest level sold out of millions of tickets in three minutes.

“When we are on the way to these international games in London, Germany and Mexico City, the NFL staff, we’re usually on a big bus or van,” Wirtz said. “In the van it’s about 40 of us and we’re literally trying to find a fan in one of the jerseys of all 32 teams. When we see someone we are like Chargers, Rams or whatever the team is! Every international game I’ve been to, all 5, we’ve been able to spot someone in each jersey.”

By showing up as her authentic self, Wirtz was able to leverage her job. All five of the panelists promoted a “helmet-off” approach to the game. This idea promotes getting to know the stories of the players to help advance the game.

Director of NFL college and club social marketing Sana Merchant-Rupani discussed taking on tasks that require you to grow. Before joining the league, Merchant-Rupani worked in digital marketing at Empire State Realty Trust. In the position, she was tasked with creating an Instagram presence for the company.

Merchant-Rupani had no experience with Instagram when taking on this task but it directly led her into her current role.

RELATED: Super Bowl national anthem 2023

“You have to marry your passion with your curiosity,” Merchant-Rupani said.

Senior manager of NFL game operations Karley Berry further emphasized Merchant-Rupani’s message by presenting the contrast. Berry posited that if a job is presented to someone and they check off all the job requirements, then the job is not for them.

The entire audience was initially confused by the statement but as Berry went on, she explained you must take a job that will offer you something new and will leave you with an extra skill you did not have going into the position.

Prior to stepping into the game operations realm, Berry took her first step into the football world when she was a recruiting assistant at Penn State University.

Growing up around Nittany Lion football her entire life, she knew the brand of the university’s football team. While in State College, PA, she challenged the recruitment staff to go after men with outstanding character.

“When we would go on home visits, I would make sure to pay attention,” Berry said. Berry wanted to be intentional with her tactics and believed the best players were those that were good people on and off the field.

Merchant-Rupani, Berry and Wirtz all used elements of their personal brand to succeed in their current spaces to get to their dream work destination. This message was passed on to the audience through painting their journey through experiences.

“We all know about Patrick Mahomes. There are other stories,” senior manager of NFL social marketing Jordan Dolbin said.

RELATED: Chiefs Super Bowl history

Dolbin called on storytellers to push their limits. She wanted to ensure she was challenging audience members to go beneath the surface of the performers with the best stat numbers.

She brought up a story she came across during her Super Bowl preparation that was a “where are they now’ approach to telling the stories of all the players that caught interceptions against Maholmes in high school.

“Now, that is the story I will remember when this is all over,” Dolbin said.

Cincinnati Bengals special teamer Trayveon Williams added his experience to the panel, emphasizing exploring his other interests outside of football. He also commended today’s players for the tenacity in their approach to leaving a legacy outside of football.

The panel agreed collectively their main reason for taking time away from all the Super Bowl work obligations and festivities was to provide the representation they did not see while carving out their career paths.

NBCU Academy will be virtually hosting the Next Level Summit on March 22, 2023.

Author’s Note: Alexis Davis is currently in her last semesters in Walter Cronkite’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. She received her bachelor’s from North Carolina A&T State University in multimedia journalism in May 2022. Davis is a featured writer for the MEAC conference. Davis also switches between play-by-play announcer, analyst and sideline reporter for the PAC-12 conference’s app. She also hosts a podcast focusing on international basketball players and their fashion experiences called What’s in Your Bag? 

Super Bowl 2023: Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

By Feb 10, 2023, 5:42 PM EST
0 Comments

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to win his second Super Bowl in just five seasons as a starting QB.

RELATED: A look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl history

Which NFL player has won the most Super Bowls?

However, Mahomes still has a long ways to go to catch Tom Brady, who has won the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history with seven.

Brady, who recently announced his retirement (again), won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning a seventh in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when the Bucs beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season. Brady also lost three Super Bowls, with his 10 appearances in the big game also a record.

RELATED: Why the NFL uses Roman numerals for naming the Super Bowl

Charles Haley is the only other player in NFL history besides Brady to win five Super Bowls. Haley, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, won all five Super Bowls he played in. All five of those wins came in an eight-season span from 1988 to 1995, winning two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers before winning three with the Dallas Cowboys.

Many players have won four Super Bowls in their career, including Steeler legends Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Franco Harris and a slew of their teammates from the Pittsburgh dynasty of the 1970’s. Other notable players to win four Super Bowls include Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott with the 49ers in the 1980’s, along with Rob Gronkowski, who won all four of his Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady. 

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Future Super Bowl Locations: Who is hosting the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025 and beyond?

By Feb 10, 2023, 10:41 AM EST
1 Comment

From the sunny shores of Miami to the cutting cold of Minneapolis, it’s always fun to see where the greatest show is sports will land. The NFL officially announced the location of the Super Bowl host cities through 2025, which means you can start planning for the trip of a lifetime.

See below to find out the future Super Bowl locations through Super Bowl LIX.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2023: TV channel, start time and more

Where is the Super Bowl located this year?

The Lombardi trophy has arrived in the desert, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, are not in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII: February 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Four years after its opening in July 2020, Allegiant Stadium will host the biggest game in sports.

The bright lights of Las Vegas have played host to numerous NFL events as of late, welcoming both the 2022 NFL Draft and 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The state-of-the-art stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. It holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable) and cost about $1.9 billion to construct.

RELATED: What to know about Rihanna, the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LVII

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2025?

Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025 at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The party will take route to the Big Easy in 2025, as Caesar’s Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, will host Super Bowl LIX. While New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the date conflicts with the city’s Mardi Gras celebration, causing the league to push them back one year.

New Orleans will be under center for the festivities for the 11th time in 2025, tying Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. Many memorable moments have taken place in the Bayou State, from Brett Favre’s only Super Bowl victory as the Green Bay Packers reigned supreme over the New England Patriots in 1997, to the “Super Bowl Shuffle” playing as the Chicago Bears annihilated the New England Patriots in 1986, to a power outage that delayed the game for half an hour in the “Battle of the Brothers” between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

RELATED: What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time?

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2026?

The league has yet to announce the Super Bowl location beyond 2025, but it is rumored that Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, could be the destination.

The last time the NFL gave away a Lombardi in the Bay Area was Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up the Denver Broncos for a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This was the final time Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning competed on the football field, as he retired just one month later.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!