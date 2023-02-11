Bob Baffert’s Newgate off Kentucky Derby trail

ARCADIA, Calif. — One of trainer Bob Baffert’s promising 3-year-old colts is off the Kentucky Derby trail.
Newgate will be out of training for at least two months after being diagnosed with a minor hock issue. The hock is an area on the back of a horse’s leg involving a series of joints and bones.
“His prognosis to return is excellent,” Tom Ryan of SF Racing, part of the colt’s ownership group, posted on social media. “We look forward to seeing him back this summer.”
Newgate won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes by a neck at Santa Anita last week. He was second in the Sham Stakes on Jan. 8.
Newgate had been ineligible to earn any Kentucky Derby qualifying points because Baffert has been suspended for two years by Churchill Downs Inc. The penalty, which ends after this year’s Derby, stems from Medina Spirit’s medication violation after the colt won the 2021 Derby and was later disqualified. Baffert is challenging the ban in federal court.
The setback for Newgate is also a blow to jockey Frankie Dettori, who is retiring after this year’s Breeders’ Cup in November. He came to Santa Anita to ride this winter to boost his chances of having a mount in the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
Dettori finished sixth aboard China Visit in the 2000 derby, his only time riding in the race.
NEW YORK — Hit Show won the $250,000 Withers Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby prep at Aqueduct.
Ridden by Manny Franco, Hit Show ran nine furlongs in 1:54.71 and paid $4.60 to win as the 6-5 favorite. The 3-year-old colt earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby and is now third on the leaderboard for the May 6 race.
Trained by Brad Cox, Hit Show earned the first stakes victory of his career. He’s owned by Gary and Mary West, who owned Maximum Security, the colt that finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby only to be disqualified for interference.
Arctic Arrogance was second. General Banker was another 6 1/4 lengths back in third. Andiamo a Firenze was fourth and Prove Right fifth.
Cox said he would consider the $750,000 Wood Memorial on April 8 for Hit Show’s next start.
The Withers was rescheduled from last weekend after cold temperatures and high wind forced racing at Aqueduct to be canceled.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A total of 369 3-year-olds were made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period.
Each of the horses was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. The Triple Crown opens May 6 with the Derby.
The number of nominated horses increased by 57 from last year’s total of 312. They include a record 37 horses based in Japan.
Among the notable horses is Forte, last year’s 2-year-old champion trained by Todd Pletcher.
Also among the predominantly male horses nominated was a filly named Hoosier Philly.
Brad Cox led all trainers with 38 horses nominated to the series. Pletcher was second with 36 horses, followed by Steve Asmussen and Ken McPeek with 13 each. Chad Brown and Hideyuki Mori had 12 each.
Others nominated include Arabian Knight, Cave Rock and Newgate, all trained by Bob Baffert. He is currently banned by Churchill Downs Inc. through this year’s Derby, although Baffert is challenging his two-year punishment in federal court.
For the Derby, horses under the care of any suspended trainer may be transferred to another trainer and become eligible to earn Derby qualifying points as long as the transfer is done by Feb. 28.
Last year, Baffert transferred two horses to another trainer and both ran in the Derby, although neither was highly placed.
Horses that were not nominated to the Triple Crown series by the early deadline of Jan. 28 can make a late payment of $6,000 through March 27 to become eligible.