2023 Super Bowl picks, odds: Predictions, best props and favorite to win for Chiefs vs. Eagles

No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST. See below for more information about the national anthem performer for Super Bowl Sunday.

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Chris Stapleton will be performing the national anthem at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. The country music star is an 8x Grammy, 15x Country Music and 10x Academy of Country Music Award winner.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Stapleton spent years in Nashville as a songwriter before debuting his solo album, Traveller, in 2015. The album, best known for its No. 1 hit “Tennessee Whiskey”, propelled Stapleton to stardom, sweeping the Country Music Awards and eventually going platinum. Since then, Stapleton has released three other albums, the latest entitled Starting Over, which debuted in 2020.

How long does the national anthem take to sing?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the bets are endless. Which song will Rihanna sing first in her halftime performance? What color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach? What will the jersey number be of the first touchdown scorer?

And we can’t forget — How long will the national anthem take to sing?

The current over/under for Chris Stapleton’s national anthem performance stands at 1 minute and 59 seconds in length, according to Covers. When looking at how that lines up with history, the average length of all Super Bowl national anthems is 1 minute and 43 seconds.

When placing a bet on Stapleton, many have come to a decision by analyzing the time of country singers in the past. Luke Bryan took 2 minutes and 4 seconds to complete his performance at Super Bowl LI, hinting that Stapleton’s performance may land somewhere in that range.

The longest national anthem in Super Bowl history came from Alicia Keys, who spent 2 minutes and 36 seconds singing to the crowd at Super Bowl XLVII. The elegant yet powerful performance is remembered as one of the greatest in Super Bowl history.

The shortest performance, however, came from Neil Diamond at Super Bowl XXI, who took a mere 1 minute and 2 seconds. His brisk rendition, while unusual for a Super Bowl, was praised by many as both passionate and well-paced.

Recent Super Bowl national anthem singers

2023: Chris Stapleton

2022: Mickey Guyton

2021: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: Pink

2017: Luke Bryan

2016: Lady Gaga

2015: Idina Menzel

2014: Renée Fleming

2013: Alicia Keys

2012: Kelly Clarkson

2011: Christina Aguilera

2010: Carrie Underwood

Who else is performing during the Super Bowl pregame? Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among other performers, will take the field during the pregame ceremonies of Super Bowl LVII. The 12-time Grammy-Award winner Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff. The 64-year-old recording artist, songwriter and producer has had 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits. Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit award winning actress Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Ralph is best known for her role in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary”, a part which earned her the distinction of being both a 2023 Golden Globe nominee and Critics’ Choice Award winner. The 66-year old Connecticut native also won an Emmy for “Abbott Elementary” this past September. RELATED: Who performed at Super Bowl 2022? Kotsur is also make an appearance in the Super Bowl pregame, performing the national anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. The Arizona native has broken boundaries in the entertainment world, becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting this past year. His part as the character of Frank Rossi in the movie “CODA” is what earned Kostur the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Joining Kostur at the Super Bowl is two other deaf performers, as Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show in ASL. How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox