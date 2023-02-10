Super Bowl 2023: Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

From the sunny shores of Miami to the cutting cold of Minneapolis, it’s always fun to see where the greatest show is sports will land. The NFL officially announced the location of the Super Bowl host cities through 2025, which means you can start planning for the trip of a lifetime.

See below to find out the future Super Bowl locations through Super Bowl LIX.

Where is the Super Bowl located this year?

The Lombardi trophy has arrived in the desert, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, are not in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII: February 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Four years after its opening in July 2020, Allegiant Stadium will host the biggest game in sports.

The bright lights of Las Vegas have played host to numerous NFL events as of late, welcoming both the 2022 NFL Draft and 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The state-of-the-art stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. It holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable) and cost about $1.9 billion to construct.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2025?

Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025 at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The party will take route to the Big Easy in 2025, as Caesar’s Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, will host Super Bowl LIX. While New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the date conflicts with the city’s Mardi Gras celebration, causing the league to push them back one year.

New Orleans will be under center for the festivities for the 11th time in 2025, tying Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. Many memorable moments have taken place in the Bayou State, from Brett Favre’s only Super Bowl victory as the Green Bay Packers reigned supreme over the New England Patriots in 1997, to the “Super Bowl Shuffle” playing as the Chicago Bears annihilated the New England Patriots in 1986, to a power outage that delayed the game for half an hour in the “Battle of the Brothers” between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2026?

The league has yet to announce the Super Bowl location beyond 2025, but it is rumored that Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, could be the destination.

The last time the NFL gave away a Lombardi in the Bay Area was Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up the Denver Broncos for a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This was the final time Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning competed on the football field, as he retired just one month later.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox