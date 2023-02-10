Super Bowl 2023: Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

By Feb 10, 2023, 5:42 PM EST
0 Comments

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to win his second Super Bowl in just five seasons as a starting QB.

Which NFL player has won the most Super Bowls?

However, Mahomes still has a long ways to go to catch Tom Brady, who has won the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history with seven.

Brady, who recently announced his retirement (again), won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning a seventh in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when the Bucs beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season. Brady also lost three Super Bowls, with his 10 appearances in the big game also a record.

Charles Haley is the only other player in NFL history besides Brady to win five Super Bowls. Haley, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, won all five Super Bowls he played in. All five of those wins came in an eight-season span from 1988 to 1995, winning two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers before winning three with the Dallas Cowboys.

Many players have won four Super Bowls in their career, including Steeler legends Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Franco Harris and a slew of their teammates from the Pittsburgh dynasty of the 1970’s. Other notable players to win four Super Bowls include Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott with the 49ers in the 1980’s, along with Rob Gronkowski, who won all four of his Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady. 

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

By Feb 10, 2023, 10:41 AM EST
1 Comment

From the sunny shores of Miami to the cutting cold of Minneapolis, it’s always fun to see where the greatest show is sports will land. The NFL officially announced the location of the Super Bowl host cities through 2025, which means you can start planning for the trip of a lifetime.

See below to find out the future Super Bowl locations through Super Bowl LIX.

Where is the Super Bowl located this year?

The Lombardi trophy has arrived in the desert, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, are not in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII: February 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Four years after its opening in July 2020, Allegiant Stadium will host the biggest game in sports.

The bright lights of Las Vegas have played host to numerous NFL events as of late, welcoming both the 2022 NFL Draft and 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The state-of-the-art stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. It holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable) and cost about $1.9 billion to construct.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2025?

Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025 at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The party will take route to the Big Easy in 2025, as Caesar’s Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, will host Super Bowl LIX. While New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the date conflicts with the city’s Mardi Gras celebration, causing the league to push them back one year.

New Orleans will be under center for the festivities for the 11th time in 2025, tying Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. Many memorable moments have taken place in the Bayou State, from Brett Favre’s only Super Bowl victory as the Green Bay Packers reigned supreme over the New England Patriots in 1997, to the “Super Bowl Shuffle” playing as the Chicago Bears annihilated the New England Patriots in 1986, to a power outage that delayed the game for half an hour in the “Battle of the Brothers” between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2026?

The league has yet to announce the Super Bowl location beyond 2025, but it is rumored that Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, could be the destination.

The last time the NFL gave away a Lombardi in the Bay Area was Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up the Denver Broncos for a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This was the final time Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning competed on the football field, as he retired just one month later.

Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 10, 2023, 10:40 AM EST
2 Comments

The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.

The highest-watched Super Bowl of all time, Super Bowl XLIX, grabbed the attention of 114.44 viewers on NBC, making it no surprise that the average 30-second ad last season was sold for about $7 million. Last year’s commercials were ones to remember. Some tugged at the hearts strings like Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” while others brought the humor like Amazon’s “Mind Reader” starring Scarlett Johansson.

This year, companies are expected once again to impress, with many of the ads for Super Bowl LVII already being revealed. See below for a sneak peek of the Super Bowl commercials set to hit the screen for the big game.

Fanduel: Kick of Destiny feat. Rob Gronkowski

From championships to commercials, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl Sunday without Gronk making an appearance. Rather than catching a pass, however, the tight end is now tasked with making the “Kick of Destiny.”

PopCorners feat. Jessie from Breaking Bad

Over a decade later, Breaking Bad is still breaking into televisions nationwide. In this nostalgic ad, Walt, Jesse and Tuco make a comeback with PopCorners that has fans going crazy.

Rakuten: Cher is back

Some icons never die. That certainly is the case with the character “Cher” in the classic film Clueless. The yellow and plaid return as Alicia Silverstone goes back to high school to talk saving money with Rakuten.

The Busch Guide: Cold and Smooth Survival Skills

Make sure to have your tissues handy when Sarah McLachlan sings her timeless song “Angel.”

Squarespace: Backstage with Adam Driver

How many Adam Drivers can you fit into one commercial? Find out in this ad that shows us just how many personalities Driver can take on as he shows up in Duplicity style.

Bud Light feat. Miles Teller

America can’t get enough Miles Teller. After he went viral for his dance moves in Top Gun: Maverick, he breaks them back out with his wife Keleigh Teller for the Super Bowl while sipping on a Bud Light.

Avocados from Mexico feat. Anna Faris

Ever wonder when the first avocado was discovered? You’re about to find out, as Anna Faris takes us back to the Garden of Eden in this dramatic history lesson.

Pringles feat. Meghan Trainor

Do not get your hand stuck in a Pringles can. That’s what we learned with last year’s viral commercial for Super Bowl 2022. Apparently, Meghan Trainor didn’t get the memo.

Pepsi Zero feat. Ben Stiller and Steve Martin

Two comedy classics in Ben Stiller and Steve Martin take to the screen to share the love and admiration they have for each other — or is it just acting?

Budweiser: Six Degrees of Bud

“Six degrees of Kevin Bacon” takes on a new form in this heartwarming Super Bowl commercial, sharing the message that all people are really just a “six pack” away from each other.

Michelob ULTRA

Legends collide in this action-packed advertisement, as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and “Succession” star Brian Cox take part in an eventful round of golf. Other notable names grace the screen, such as Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, World Cup champion Alex Morgan and NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo.

Heineken 0.0 feat. Paul Rudd

Ant-Man fans are gearing up for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release not too far from now. To get everyone excited, Heineken teamed up with Paul Rudd to show everyone that you can save the day, alcohol free.

T-Mobile: New year. New neighbor. feat. John Travolta

Travolta’s still got it. Try not to sing along to T-Mobile’s rendition of “Summer Nights” as the Grease star makes a return to screens nationwide.

DraftKings feat. Kevin Hart

Looking to throw an epic Super Bowl party? It’ll be hard to top this one that features Kevin Hart, David Ortiz, Ludacris, Emmitt Smith and Tony Hawk, among others.

TurboTax: Dancer

Dance like no one’s watching. Only, everyone will be watching when this electric dancer takes the floor during Super Bowl LVII.

Coaches and players of the contending teams made their first appearance in the southwest at Super Bowl Opening Night, which took place at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Who is performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

International superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. Her performance will follow an ensemble showing from a lineup of L.A. legends at Super Bowl LVII last February that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.