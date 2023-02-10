Super Bowl halftime 2023: What to know about Rihanna, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 10, 2023, 9:46 AM EST
2 Comments

With Super Bowl LVII nearly here, excitement is building for the big game as well as the big show — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last February’s show brought a swarm of L.A. star power to the stage, as trailblazing musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent drew in over 120 million viewers for their performance. The show was also awarded three Creative Emmy awards, and the group joined a long list of iconic halftime performers, including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Prince. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, see below for all the details on this year’s show.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 2023?

On February 12, 2023, another momentous artist will take the world’s biggest stage, as Apple Music announced that singer and entrepreneur Rihanna will headline the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

First entering the pop music scene in 2007 with her first album Music of the Sun, Rihanna has since dominated the industry, garnering 14 number-one Billboard songs from her eight albums. The Barbados native has sold over 200 million records and won eight Grammy awards. She has also proven to be a successful entrepreneur, launching her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017 and clothing line Savage X Fenty in 2018. Learn more about Rihanna and her career accolades prior to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Related: Ranking the 15 best halftime performances in Super Bowl history

Rihanna’s biography

Where is Rihanna from? Saint Michael, Barbados

How old is Rihanna? 34 years old

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

RELATED: Kelce brothers to make history in Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna’s music career

Career: Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Genres: Pop, R&B, reggae, hip hop, EDM

First album: Music of the Sun, released on August 29, 2005

Most recent album: Anti, released on January 28, 2016

Current record label: Roc Nation, Universal Music Group, Westbury Road

Grammy nominations: 28

Grammy wins: 13

Notable songs by Rihanna:

  • Pon de Replay (2005)
  • SOS (2006)
  • Umbrella (2007)
  • Don’t Stop the Music (2007)
  • Disturbia (2008)
  • Love the Way You Lie with Eminem (2010)
  • Only Girl (in the World) (2010)
  • All of the Lights with Kanye West, Kid Cudi (2010)
  • We Found Love with Calvin Harris (2012)
  • Stay with Mikky Ekko (2012)
  • Diamonds (2012)
  • Work with Drake (2016)
  • This is What You Came For with Calvin Harris (2016)
  • Needed Me (2016)
  • Love on the Brain (2016)

Related: Get a sneak peek of the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the Super Bowl as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. 

Super Bowl food 2023: Appetizer, entrée, and dessert ideas for Super Bowl LVII inspired by the Eagles and Chiefs

By Feb 10, 2023, 10:39 AM EST
2 Comments

As the countdown continues toward Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are getting their game plans set. But while they go over their plays, the rest of America goes over their menus in preparation for the big day. When it comes to the Super Bowl, everything is always the best — the best teams, the best performers and, of course, the best food.

But how can you impress your party in the kitchen while showing support for your favorite team? Let’s take a look at some iconic food from each of the Super Bowl team cities to prepare for Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl LVII: Date, location, how to watch

Philadelphia Super Bowl food

Crabfries

Why have plain old fries when you could have crabfries? That’s exactly what Pete Ciarrocchi, the CEO of the legendary Philadelphia restaurant Chickie and Pete’s, said one day when creating this intriguing concoction.

While the name may be misleading, crabfries do not contain any actual crab, but rather a blend of spices and Old Bay seasoning that allow the dish to take on a subtle seafood flavor. Topped with a creamy, cheesy dipping sauce, the crinkle-cut fries are sure to take your taste buds to the next level.

Cheesesteak sloppy joes

It simply isn’t Philly without a cheesesteak. Keep it casual in your kitchen on Super Bowl Sunday with Katie Lee Biegel’s Philly Cheesesteak sloppy joes, an easy way to rep the Birds.

Can’t get enough of the cheesesteak? Bring some more Philly specials to the table with this cheesesteak dip, the perfect way to amp up your appetizer game and leave party guests feeling like they just took a trip to the City of Brotherly Love.

RELATED: Watch the best commercials set to air on Super Bowl Sunday

Water ice

Is the action of the game heating up? Cool down with a classic Philly treat, water ice. First originating in Bensalem, Pennsylvania in 1984, the icy dessert is now sold in over 600 stores nationwide. The original Rita’s Water Ice shop, however, still remains open for business.

You can even show a little extra passion for the Birds by whipping up this green apple variation, sure to leave you refreshed and ready for the Lombardi.

Kansas City Super Bowl food

Cheese slippers

If you’re looking for a classy, yet authentic appetizer to bring to the table, there’s no better fit than the cheese slipper. This ciabatta loaf baked with melty cheeses and topped with seasonal vegetables and herbs has Kansas City natives hooked.

While the bread is typically baked to perfection by local shops, test your own skill level with this gourmet slipper bread recipe that you can complete with the mouth-watering toppings of your choice.

RELATED: How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs been to, won?

BBQ burnt ends

It’s rare to hear the words Kansas City without barbeque following short after. If you’re looking to impress your guests with your Super Bowl food spread, get out to the grill and start showing off.

While many cities in America know how to cook up some excellent BBQ, the combination of the sweet flavors and mouth-watering sauce has made Kansas City a hub for barbeque lovers for decades.

BBQ burnt ends, while a bit time-consuming, are  well worth a little elbow grease. The dish is also one of the few in Kansas City with a distinct origin story. The meal first found its creation at Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, a legendary African American restaurant in KC. Bryant originally made the burnt ends from the trimmings of pork belly, but since then, BBQ lovers have made incredible bites out of many styles of meat.

And if you’re feeling extra ambitious, try fixing up some classic Kansas City sides to pair with your entrée to perfection.

RELATED: What to know about Rihanna, the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer

Chiefs chocolate chip cookies

While there is no specific dessert that defines the Heart of America, you can still show your Kansas City pride with these ever-colorful Chiefs chocolate chip cookies.

Make sure to have your food dye handy, because the red and yellow hue of these cookies are sure to show everyone whose side you are on.

Or, if you’re feeling artistic, design an eye-catching Chiefs jersey out of the fan-favorite rice krispie treats. Whether you make Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Chris Jones, you’ll have the tastiest Super Bowl jerseys around.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the NFL and Super Bowl LVII as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. 

Super Bowl 2023: What to know about national anthem, pregame performers ahead of Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 10, 2023, 10:27 AM EST
2 Comments

Super Bowl LVII is nearly here, and as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field, we anticipate the performers who will take the stage.

The NFL revealed on Jan. 24 that Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Tony Kotsur, Sheryl Lee Ralph and others will take part in the Super Bowl pregame festivities, completing the list of entertainers that will perform in the southwest.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST. See below for the full list of performers that will be present at the big game.

RELATED: Click here for more information about Super Bowl LVII

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Chris Stapleton will be performing the national anthem at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. The country music star is an 8x Grammy, 15x Country Music and 10x Academy of Country Music Award winner.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Stapleton spent years in Nashville as a songwriter before debuting his solo album, Traveller, in 2015. The album, best known for its No. 1 hit “Tennessee Whiskey”, propelled Stapleton to stardom, sweeping the Country Music Awards and eventually going platinum. Since then, Stapleton has released three other albums, the latest entitled Starting Over, which debuted in 2020.

RELATED: Ranking the most memorable Super Bowl national anthems of all time

Who else is performing during the Super Bowl pregame?

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among other performers, will take the field during the pregame ceremonies of Super Bowl LVII.

The 12-time Grammy-Award winner Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff. The 64-year-old recording artist, songwriter and producer has had 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits.

Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit award winning actress Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Ralph is best known for her role in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary”, a part which earned her the distinction of being both a 2023 Golden Globe nominee and Critics’ Choice Award winner. The 66-year old Connecticut native also won an Emmy for “Abbott Elementary” this past September.

RELATED: Who performed at the Super Bowl 2022?

Kotsur is also make an appearance in the Super Bowl pregame, performing the national anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. The Arizona native has broken boundaries in the entertainment world, becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting this past year. His part as the character of Frank Rossi in the movie “CODA” is what earned Kostur the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Joining Kostur at the Super Bowl is two other deaf performers, as Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show in ASL.

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 2023?

On February 12, 2023, Apple Music announced that singer and entrepreneur Rihanna will headline the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

First entering the pop music scene in 2007 with her first album Music of the Sun, Rihanna has since dominated the industry, garnering 14 number-one Billboard songs from her eight albums. The Barbados native has sold over 200 million records and won eight Grammy awards. She has also proven to be a successful entrepreneur, launching her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017 and clothing line Savage X Fenty in 2018.

RELATED: Click here for a sneak peek of the best ads set to air on Super Bowl Sunday

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the NFL as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. 