Isner wins 499th tiebreaker, reaches Dallas Open quarters

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 12:33 AM EST
dallas open
Getty Images
DALLAS – John Isner extended his record by winning his 499th career tiebreaker, advancing to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory over Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.

Isner won the final seven points after falling behind 1-0 in the tiebreaker, getting two of his 18 aces. The fifth-seeded American reached the semifinals of the inaugural Dallas event last year.

Another 2022 semifinalist, top-seeded American Taylor Fritz, joined Isner in the quarters with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over wild-card entry Jack Sock of the United States.

Isner got the only break of his match for a 4-2 lead in the first set, then closed out the set at love on his serve.

The second-round victory came after Isner won both tiebreakers in a straight-sets victory over Chun-Hsin Tseng. The big-serving Isner won the final six points of the second tiebreaker against Tseng. Roger Federer is second in career tiebreaker victories with 466.

Isner will face Emilio Gomez, who rallied to oust fourth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Fritz’s quarterfinal opponent is seventh-seeded American Marcos Giron, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Germany’s Oscar Otte.

No. 8 seed Adrian Mannarino of Italy advanced to the quarters with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Mannarino will face China’s Yibing Wu, who beat third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Isner was up 3-1 in the tiebreaker when Altmaier lost a second consecutive point on his serve by getting to a volley from Isner but sending it wide, the German slamming his racket in frustration.

After an ace and a volley winner from Isner, Altmaier was wide on a drop shot on match point.

“I played a great tiebreaker just now to win the match, and I played a great tiebreaker my first-round win as well,” said Isner, whose home is a few blocks from the indoor venue on the SMU campus.

Fritz, who had a bye in the first round, won the final two points of a tight first-set tiebreaker, got the only break of the match to start the second set and advanced on his third match point. Fritz, ranked eighth, beating Sock in this event for the second consecutive year.

Indian Wells entries include injured Nadal, Djokovic

Associated PressFeb 8, 2023, 11:12 PM EST
Getty Images
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Two of the biggest names on the men’s entry list for the BNP Paribas Open are unlikely to play in the Southern California tournament.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were injured during the Australian Open last month, and Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status also is still an issue for the tournament that runs March 6-19 at Indian Wells.

Djokovic, a five-time winner in the desert, missed last year’s tournament because of his vaccination status. The U.S. is set to end its COVID emergency declarations on May 11, long after the tournament concludes.

Djokovic won the Australian Open last month for his 22nd career major despite being bothered by a left hamstring injury. He returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Nadal injured his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open and could be out up to two months.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals last year, is set to return to Indian Wells after missing the Australian Open because of injury. Also entered are No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 4 Casper Ruud and No. 5 Andrey Rublev. American Taylor Fritz is back to defend his title.

Also among the men’s entries is No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 9 Holger Rune and No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz. Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray are in the field as well.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek is back to defend her title from last year. She’ll be joined by Australian Open winner and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Also in the field is No. 3 Ons Jabeur, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Caroline Garcia and No. 6 Coco Gauff.

The remaining spots in the draws will be filled by winners of the qualifying tournament and wild card recipients, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tiafoe dominates McDonald to reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

Associated PressFeb 8, 2023, 11:11 PM EST
Getty Images
DALLAS – Frances Tiafoe dominated fellow American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.

The second-seeded Tiafoe cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 58 minutes. Next up for the 14th-ranked player is another American in J.J. Wolf, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

Tiafoe’s Dallas debut in the tournament’s second year came five months after the 25-year-old reached the U.S. Open semifinals, beating Rafael Nadal along the way. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Germans Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte advanced to the second round with victories over Americans. Altmaier beat Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4. Otte eliminated Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Emilio Gomez of Ecuador reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) victory over Canadian Gabriel Diallo.