How to watch Super Bowl 2023: TV channel, live stream info, start time, halftime show, and more

By Feb 10, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Super Bowl 2023 takes place on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals–in Glendale, Arizona as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to win their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.

Not only will the match up feature two top seeds for the first time since 2017, but Super Bowl 2023 will be especially monumental because this is the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face each other in the league’s biggest game of the year.

Super Bowl 2023 will be nothing short of exciting, see below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game as well as answers to all your frequently asked questions.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2023 and how is it determined?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 2023. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions. If it is as odd-numbered Super Bowl, the NFC team is the designated home team. If it as even-numbered Super Bowl, the AFC team is the designated home team.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

It was announced in September, that international popstar, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rihanna will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals?

AFL and Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt proposed using Roman numerals for each Super Bowl to add pomp and gravitas to the game. Roman numerals were, unsurprisingly, used in ancient Rome as a number system. I stands for 1, V for 5, X for 10, L for 50 and C for 100. That’s right: In 2066, get ready for Super Bowl C.

Super Bowl V was the first to use Roman numerals. They were retroactively added to the Super Bowl II to IV logos and have been used each year since⁠ until 2016. For Super Bowl L, or 50, the NFL tried out 73 different logos before breaking down and using a plain old “50.”

The Roman numerals for this year’s big game, Super Bowl 57, are LVII.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won in franchise history?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl title in franchise history, however, Super Bowl LVII will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in franchise history?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019). Super Bowl LVII will be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

Who was the first Black quarterback to play in a Super Bowl?

Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. Williams, a product of Grambling State–a historically Black university–achieved the milestone on January 31, 1988 in Super Bowl XXII as the QB for Washington.

2023 Super Bowl picks, odds: Predictions, best props and favorite to win for Chiefs vs. Eagles

By Feb 10, 2023, 6:02 PM EST
0 Comments

Super Bowl LVII has rolled into town, and not much time remains until the celebrations begin and confetti rains over the new champion. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are making their final preparations for the big game, people are making their final predictions on who will leave the desert with a ring.

For the Chiefs, it would be their second ring in four years, as Patrick Mahomes hopes to lead his team to a repeat of its 2019 victory. On the other sideline stands Super Bowl newcomer Jalen Hurts, who is hunting for Philadelphia’s second Lombardi in franchise history.

Experts have been placing their bets on the big game since last year’s big game ended, and now we are just days away from finding out who will take home the Lombardi trophy.

The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off Sunday, Feb. 12 a 6:30 p.m. EST (3:30 PST).

Super Bowl 2023 predictions, odds, spread, line

According to BetMGM, the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to overtake the experienced Chiefs and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below and check out NBC Sports EDGE for more betting, fantasy news and more.

  • Point Spread: Eagles -1.5, Chiefs +1.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles -125, Chiefs +105
  • Over/under total: 50.5 points

Super Bowl LVII picks and predictions

  • Mike Florio: Chiefs over Eagles 27-24
  • Chris Simms: Chiefs over Eagles 28-24

Prop Bets, Running Back Predictions

  • Mike Florio: Isiah Pacheco over 48.5 rushing yards
  • Chris Simms: A.J. Brown 100+ receiving yards
  • Matthew Berry: Isiah Pacheco over 11.5 rush attempts
  • Jay Croucher: Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rush yards

Prop Bets, Pass Catcher Predictions

  • Mike Florio: Dallas Goedert will receive the first pass of the game
  • Chris Simms: Travis Kelce will catch 10+ passes from Patrick Mahomes
  • Matthew Berry: Harrison Butker over 1.5 field goals
  • Jay Croucher: Jalen Hurts will throw at least one interception

Prop Bets, Quarterback Predictions

  • Mike Florio: George Karlaftis will get the first sack of the game
  • Chris Simms: Patrick Mahomes will rush for over 19.5 yards
  • Matthew Berry: Jalen Hurts will rush for under 16 yards
  • Jay Croucher: Patrick Mahomes will rush for over 19.5 yards

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?

By Feb 10, 2023, 5:39 PM EST
0 Comments

No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST. See below for more information about the national anthem performer for Super Bowl Sunday.

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Chris Stapleton will be performing the national anthem at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. The country music star is an 8x Grammy, 15x Country Music and 10x Academy of Country Music Award winner.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Stapleton spent years in Nashville as a songwriter before debuting his solo album, Traveller, in 2015. The album, best known for its No. 1 hit “Tennessee Whiskey”, propelled Stapleton to stardom, sweeping the Country Music Awards and eventually going platinum. Since then, Stapleton has released three other albums, the latest entitled Starting Over, which debuted in 2020.

How long does the national anthem take to sing?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the bets are endless. Which song will Rihanna sing first in her halftime performance? What color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach? What will the jersey number be of the first touchdown scorer?

And we can’t forget — How long will the national anthem take to sing?

The current over/under for Chris Stapleton’s national anthem performance stands at 1 minute and 59 seconds in length, according to Covers. When looking at how that lines up with history, the average length of all Super Bowl national anthems is 1 minute and 43 seconds.

When placing a bet on Stapleton, many have come to a decision by analyzing the time of country singers in the past. Luke Bryan took 2 minutes and 4 seconds to complete his performance at Super Bowl LI, hinting that Stapleton’s performance may land somewhere in that range.

The longest national anthem in Super Bowl history came from Alicia Keys, who spent 2 minutes and 36 seconds singing to the crowd at Super Bowl XLVII. The elegant yet powerful performance is remembered as one of the greatest in Super Bowl history.

The shortest performance, however, came from Neil Diamond at Super Bowl XXI, who took a mere 1 minute and 2 seconds. His brisk rendition, while unusual for a Super Bowl, was praised by many as both passionate and well-paced.

Recent Super Bowl national anthem singers

2023: Chris Stapleton

2022: Mickey Guyton

2021: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: Pink

2017: Luke Bryan

2016: Lady Gaga

2015: Idina Menzel

2014: Renée Fleming

2013: Alicia Keys

2012: Kelly Clarkson

2011: Christina Aguilera

2010: Carrie Underwood

Who else is performing during the Super Bowl pregame?

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among other performers, will take the field during the pregame ceremonies of Super Bowl LVII.

The 12-time Grammy-Award winner Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff. The 64-year-old recording artist, songwriter and producer has had 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits.

Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit award winning actress Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Ralph is best known for her role in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary”, a part which earned her the distinction of being both a 2023 Golden Globe nominee and Critics’ Choice Award winner. The 66-year old Connecticut native also won an Emmy for “Abbott Elementary” this past September.

Kotsur is also make an appearance in the Super Bowl pregame, performing the national anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. The Arizona native has broken boundaries in the entertainment world, becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting this past year. His part as the character of Frank Rossi in the movie “CODA” is what earned Kostur the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Joining Kostur at the Super Bowl is two other deaf performers, as Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show in ASL.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

