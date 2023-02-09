Sports journalism workshop with NBC Sports, NFL leadership part of Super Bowl LVII leadup

By Feb 9, 2023, 1:33 AM EST
0 Comments

PHOENIX, AZ. – The Super Bowl is in the Valley and so is NBCU Academy. Downtown Phoenix’s very own Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication hosted the NBCU Professional Development Workshop Monday afternoon as part of an action-packed week leading up to Super Bowl LVII. 

About 6,000 reporters will be in Arizona from across the country for the big game, but four leaders from NBC Sports and the NFL decided to spend their time discussing covering the Super Bowl and other memorable career experiences with journalism students. 

Arizona State University graduate student Alexis Davis opened the event introducing Kenneth Shropshire. Shropshire might have over 30 years of experience working at the University of Pennsylvania, but he is no stranger to ASU.

The former CEO of the Global Sport Initiative is also the Adidas Distinguished Professor of Global Sport at ASU. His team’s research from the Initiative was referenced in The Washington Post’s BLACK OUT series, which focused on the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL despite the implementation of the Rooney Rule in 2003. 

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Guests were able to ask questions to Shropshire about his thoughts on diversity issues in various professional sports leagues.

“I start off the conversation by saying, ‘What does success look like? Where is it that we are striving to get to anyway?’” Shropshire said. “The denominator is not the racial makeup of players on the field of play and it is not the population of the United States, so nobody really knows the right kind of number as to the number of head coaches and ownership should be. That’s something that a lot of work can be done on as well.” 

An interest in taking on the big questions for stories and projects was a common thread for the final four panelists, all of whom are currently with NBC Sports or the NFL amidst long careers. 

The only woman on the panel, Charean Williams, shared how comfortable she has always been in male-dominated sports journalism settings because of her love for football and the Dallas Cowboys. When she was growing up, “girls didn’t do that type of stuff.” which gave her more of a reason to strive for greatness as an NFL writer for Pro Football Talk.

RELATED: The History of Black Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl

Williams has worked nearly 30 Super Bowls, seven Olympics and was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Her experience allowed her to create relationships in order to tell unique stories during this time of year. Tightened budgets in print media resulted in WIlliams getting laid off from her long-time Cowboys beat at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2017, but that rejection paved the way for another chapter of her career. 

“It ended up being one of the best days in my life career wise because I ended up falling into NBC right away and never missed a day,” Williams said. “The greatest parts of my career have been the last five years. The worst day turned into the best day and sometimes you just don’t see beyond the immediate to now that things are probably going to work out and work out for the better.”

The sports journalism world is a small one: It was Williams who referred content creator Myles Simmons, another panelist, to Ron Vaccaro, the vice president of editorial content for NBC Sports and also a part of the panel. 

Simmons’ relationship with Williams was important to leading him to ProFootballTalk, but the panelists emphasized that what distinguishes reporters is their dedication to the work behind the scenes.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl history

“I’ve been with NBC for the past 18 and a half years and it’s pretty apparent who works and who coasts. There’s no substitute for work and human relationships.” Vaccaro said.

Simmons covered his first Super Bowl in 2019 when he worked for the Los Angeles Rams, and while the atmosphere is unmatched for American sporting events, he advised journalists to not get complacent. 

“You get to one thing, and it’s like ‘yeah, that’s good but what’s the next one?’” Simmons said. “I like to think I’m still working towards that next thing. I don’t necessarily need to know what that is.”

Keeping your options open was a big takeaway for the students involved in the discussion. Davis felt very inspired by how multifaceted Shropshire is and hopes to apply his advice in her future endeavors with women’s basketball.

“There aren’t really any limitations to what you can do,” Davis said. “The main thing for me is to not limit myself and box myself in. Just because I like sports reporting right now, that doesn’t mean I can’t go into sports business or just another avenue so I know I’m keeping all doors open.”

Opportunities to start making moves in the industry inspired a group of University of Arizona journalism students to drive from Tucson, arriving early, eager to learn more about what NBCU Academy has to offer. 

RELATED: Chiefs, Eagles resume NFL’s least played rivalry in Super Bowl LVII

“Our professor recommended we come up here to build the U of A connection with NBCU because we are a recent partner with them,” Arizona student Annabel Lecky said. “I was personally interested in coming because everyone says they want to make connections, but I don’t know how to start doing that so I came to learn.” 

Connecting with the community is very important to NBC Sports and the NFL, and Phoenix is prideful of their native culture. This is where the unique stories come from, and it’s a win-win situation for the reputation of the NFL and the chance for someone’s story to be told. 

The NFL’s Manager of Influencer, Talent and Culture Marketing Keyon Branch knew how important it was to honor and reflect the league’s care for Arizona. He understands the power of marketing your brand with clear intent and using your platform for impactful change, in this case, diversity, equity and inclusion in the NFL. 

Arizona native Lucinda Hinojos, also known as La Morena, is an artist that will be showcasing her artwork through Super Bowl LVII. Her Chicana and Indigenous culture will be displayed on the Wilson Duke football, all 60,000 tickets and on posters surrounding State Farm Stadium. 

It wouldn’t have fit the mission of the NFL to host a Super Bowl in a large, diverse city and not include its historical significance.

“Lucinda is the woman who did a lot of the art that you’ll see around here and also the ticket,” Branch said. “Sitting down and listening to her story, I think there was something we wanted to break through and push out there because we want our audience to understand. We know what the demographic and the makeup of our audience is, and we want to continue to grow that.”

The Super Bowl is everyone’s dream event to either work or attend as a fan and one of the few sporting events that has this much anticipation and preparation leading up to the game. 

“That moment sitting down in the press box, working with people who have become my best friends and you look at the logo and go ‘Wow, this is something a hundred plus million people watch and I’m here for it.’ That was one of the coolest moments of my life,” Simmons said.

Author’s Note: Janaé Bradford is a graduate student obtaining her master’s in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. She received her bachelor’s in media, journalism and film from Howard University in May 2022. She’s currently a graduate assistant with the Reynolds Center for Business Journalism, and she also is a multimedia journalist and photographer for the Walter Cronkite Sports Network. You can follow her on Instagram @janaeainbradford or check out her work on rollingwithnae.wordpress.com

Super Bowl squares 2023: Explanation, how to play, rules and printable template

By Feb 8, 2023, 4:37 PM EST
2 Comments

Star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to go head-to-head on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Even if you’re home watching on the couch, you can still get in on the action by filling out your squares, which has become a Super Bowl tradition.

What are Super Bowl squares and what is the format?

A board features 10 rows and 10 columns, adding up to 100 squares total. One of the teams is assigned the rows, while the other team is assigned the columns.

RELATED: What food to eat during Super Bowl LVII

Each person in the pool then chooses one (or multiple) squares, depending on your pool’s rules. In some pools, squares are randomly assigned, while you may choose your own square in other pools.

After all the squares have been filled, numbers between zero and nine are randomly chosen for each row and column.

How do Super Bowl squares work? How do I win?

Each square has a corresponding row and column number. At the end of each quarter, the player whose two numbers match the end digits of each team’s point total will win.

RELATED: Why does the Super Bowl use Roman numerals for naming?

For example, if the score at the end of the first quarter is Chiefs 13, Eagles 7, the player whose box corresponds with “3” for Kansas City and “7” for Philadelphia would win.

Most pools pay out for the final score at the end of each quarter, for a total of four winners (1st quarter, halftime, 3rd quarter, final score). Some pools pay out for every score throughout the game.

Where can I find a template for Super Bowl squares?

NBC Sports has provided a template below, complete with a 10 by 10 grid. Fans can click here to print this template out to use for their Super Bowl squares.

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season and Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Super Bowl 2023: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

By Feb 8, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
1 Comment

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history, winning Super Bowl IV over the Vikings in the 1969 season before beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl LVII

With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs would become the 10th team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six apiece. The Patriots most recently took home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2018 season with a win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, while the Steelers won their last title in the 2008 season, defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. After the top two, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have the next-highest total wins, with five each.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Most Super Bowl wins by franchise

T-1: New England Patriots (6)

T-1: Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

T-3: Dallas Cowboys (5)

T-3: San Francisco 49ers (5)

T-5: Green Bay Packers (4)

T-5: New York Giants (4)

T-7: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders (3 each)

Fewest Super Bowl wins by franchise

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Four of those teams have never even made it to the big game – the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season and Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!