How to watch the 2023 NFL honors: TV, live stream info, date, awards, location, and more

By Feb 9, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
3 Comments

The 12th annual NFL Honors will take place this Thursday, February 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona–just a few days shy of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage begins at 9 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on NFL Network. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 NFL Honors.

What is the NFL Honors?

The NFL Honors recognizes the league’s best performances, plays, and athletes form the 2022 season. This year’s celebration will be particularly special as Kelly Clarkson–an Emmy and Grammy award winning artist–will be the first woman to host the show.

What awards are presented at the NFL Honors?

  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
  • Best Moment of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year
  • AP Most Valuable Player
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors:

  • Date: Thursday, February 9
  • Location: Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona
  • Time: 9 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC and NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Peacock

The History of Black Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl

By Feb 9, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
0 Comments

For the first time in NFL history the Super Bowl will have two starting Black quarterbacks and it’s Black Heritage Month…yes, you read that right! On Sunday, February 12 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on football’s largest stage, history will be made.

While we’re used to seeing Black athletes like Mahomes, Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Trey Lance and the many others that came before them, thrive in a now more diverse and inclusive NFL, it wasn’t that long ago that Black men were robbed of the opportunity to play quarterback. The quarterback position is one of the most celebrated in football and when their feet hit that field, they’re lining up to not only take the snap but to lead their team and often to become the face of the of the franchise. Ahead of the Mahomes-Hurts matchup, we take a look at the history of Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, the barriers Black athletes have faced to reach the highest levels of the sport and the push for continued forward progress.

Who was the first Black quarterback to play in a Super Bowl?

Doug Williams the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl
Doug Williams was not only the first Black quarterback to play and win a Super Bowl — he was also the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Williams, a product of Grambling State University (an HBCU), was selected as the 17th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 2, 1978. 

On January 31, 1988 Williams led Washington to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. The Zachary, Louisiana native finished 18-of-29 for 340 yards with four touchdowns, and one interception.

How many Black starting quarterbacks have played in a Super Bowl?

Entering Super Bowl LVII, only 7 Black quarterbacks have played in the Super Bowl:

  • Doug Williams – Won Super Bowl XXII
  • Steve McNair – Lost Super Bowl XXXIV 
  • Donovan McNabb – Lost Super Bowl XXXIX
  • Colin Kaepernick – Lost Super Bowl XLVII
  • Russell Wilson – Won Super Bowl XLVII and Lost Super Bowl XLIX
  • Cam Newton – Lost Super Bowl 50
  • Patrick Mahomes – Won Super Bowl LIV, Lost Super Bowl LV

Black Quarterbacks that Blazed the Trail:

*just a few of the many 

Houston Oilers v Cleveland BrownsWarren Moon

Doug Williams - Washington Redskins - File PhotosDoug Williams

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Steve McNair

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers - September 24, 2006

Donovan McNabb

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Michael Vick

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton

Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers

Russell Wilson

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Lamar Jackson

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick

Divisional Round - Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

A Thinking Position

In the early 1950s through the 1970s, there was an abhorrent stigma suggesting that Black men lacked the instinct, intelligence, and leadership ability required to play quarterback — a “thinking position” — simply because of the color of their skin. Black athletes who had the skill, talent, work ethic, experience, and demonstrated history of success to play quarterback were often lured to the professional level but told they had to play another position to have a role in the league.

Imagine being hired for your dream job after spending years of your life mastering your skillset and honing your craft, only to be told you had to learn and fulfill a completely different role simply because people that look like you are not capable of performing well.

That was the case for Sandy Stephens, the first Black man to play quarterback at the University of Minnesota. After leading the Gophers to back-to-back Rose Bowls (1960 and 1961) and a national championship (1960), Stephens was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 1961 NFL draft but was told he had to switch positions if he wanted to play in the league.

Jimmy Raye II helped lead Michigan State to a national title in 1966 yet had to line up as a defensive back–a position he had never played before–after he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1968 NFL draft.

Tony Dungy–known for his trailblazing efforts to become the first Black coach to win a Super Bowl–was a two-time MVP quarterback at the University of Minnesota (1975 and 1976), yet was overlooked, undrafted, and had to sign as a free agent safety in order to make his dreams of playing in the NFL a reality.

Few were able to achieve long-term success in the league, whether at the quarterback position, a converted on-field role, or in coaching. There were so many others who succumbed to the grief of broken dreams and and the weight of unreasonable expectations.

Paving the way

Men like Stephens, Dungy, and Warren Moon — who was the first Black and first undrafted quarterback enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — made cracks in the glass ceiling that Doug Williams was able to shatter so that Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes could play quarterback today and be recognized for their talent alone.

And if you think that we’re so far removed from that time period and way of thinking–we’re not. Strains of the same conversation were had in 2018 when critics questioned whether or not Lamar Jackson, who became the youngest player to win the Heisman trophy in 2016, would “have what it takes” to play quarterback in the NFL.

Sunday’s game isn’t just another Super Bowl. Let it be a reminder that no matter what you look like–you too are capable and worthy of thriving in every space you set foot in.

Black Coaches in the NFL Still Struggling for Opportunity:

While we’ve seen progress in the fight for diversity within the league, the effort to elevate Black coaches to head coaching positions is still an ongoing struggle. Check out this segment from NBC’s Brother from Another where Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the continuing hardships of black coaches getting opportunities in the NFL and whether there is hope.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023: TV/live stream info, date, start time, super bowl franchise history, and more

By Feb 9, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments

After a hard-fought regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have punched their tickets to Super Bowl 2023 taking place Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals–in Glendale, Arizona. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game to make their first Super Bowl Appearance since the 2017 season when they last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pulled off a close 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game to make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. Kansas City’s last Super Bowl win was during the 2019 season.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2023 and how is it determined?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 2023. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions. If it is as odd-numbered Super Bowl, the NFC team is the designated home team. If it as even-numbered Super Bowl, the AFC team is the designated home team.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won in franchise history?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl title in franchise history, however, Super Bowl LVII will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in franchise history?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019). Super Bowl 2023 will be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

When was the last time two Black starting quarterbacks played in a Super Bowl?

Never! This will be the first time in NFL history that two Black starting quarterbacks will go head-to-head for the Lombardi trophy. Click here for a look back at Black quarterbacks that have blazed the trail as well as a glimpse into the history of Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

