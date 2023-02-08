Super Bowl 2023: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

By Feb 8, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
0 Comments

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history, winning Super Bowl IV over the Vikings in the 1969 season before beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl LVII

With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs would become the 10th team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six apiece. The Patriots most recently took home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2018 season with a win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, while the Steelers won their last title in the 2008 season, defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. After the top two, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have the next-highest total wins, with five each.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Most Super Bowl wins by franchise

T-1: New England Patriots (6)

T-1: Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

T-3: Dallas Cowboys (5)

T-3: San Francisco 49ers (5)

T-5: Green Bay Packers (4)

T-5: New York Giants (4)

T-7: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders (3 each)

Fewest Super Bowl wins by franchise

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Four of those teams have never even made it to the big game – the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season and Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Future Super Bowl Locations: Who is hosting the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025 and beyond?

By Feb 8, 2023, 2:50 PM EST
0 Comments

From the sunny shores of Miami to the cutting cold of Minneapolis, it’s always fun to see where the greatest show is sports will land. The NFL officially announced the location of the Super Bowl host cities through 2025, which means you can start planning for the trip of a lifetime.

See below to find out the future Super Bowl locations through Super Bowl LIX.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2023: TV channel, start time and more

Where is the Super Bowl located this year?

The Lombardi trophy has arrived in the desert, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, are not in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII: February 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Four years after its opening in July 2020, Allegiant Stadium will host the biggest game in sports.

The bright lights of Las Vegas have played host to numerous NFL events as of late, welcoming both the 2022 NFL Draft and 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The state-of-the-art stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. It holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable) and cost about $1.9 billion to construct.

RELATED: What to know about Rihanna, the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LVII

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2025?

Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025 at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The party will take route to the Big Easy in 2025, at Caesar’s Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, will host Super Bowl LIX. While New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the date conflicts with the city’s Mardi Gras celebration, causing the league to push them back one year.

New Orleans will be under center for the festivities for the 11th time in 2025, tying Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. Many memorable moments have taken place in the Bayou State, from Brett Favre’s only Super Bowl victory as the Green Bay Packers reigned Supreme over the New England Patriots in 1997, to the “Super Bowl Shuffle” playing as the Chicago Bears annihilated the New England Patriots in 1986, to a power outage that delayed the game for half an hour in the “Battle of the Brothers” between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

RELATED: What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time?

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2026?

The league has yet to announce the Super Bowl location beyond 2025, but it is rumored that Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, could be the destination.

The last time the NFL gave away a Lombardi in the Bay Area was Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up the Denver Broncos for a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This was the final time Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning competed on the football field, as he retired just one month later.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 8, 2023, 2:19 PM EST
0 Comments

The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.

The highest-watched Super Bowl of all time, Super Bowl XLIX, grabbed the attention of 114.44 viewers on NBC, making it no surprise that the average 30-second ad last season was sold for about $7 million. Last year’s commercials were ones to remember. Some tugged at the hearts strings like Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” while others brought the humor like Amazon’s “Mind Reader” starring Scarlett Johansson.

This year, companies are expected once again to impress, with many of the ads for Super Bowl LVII already being revealed. See below for a sneak peek of the Super Bowl commercials set to hit the screen for the big game.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl LVII: TV channel, start time and more

Fanduel: Kick of Destiny feat. Rob Gronkowski

From championships to commercials, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl Sunday without Gronk making an appearance. Rather than catching a pass, however, the tight end is now tasked with making the “Kick of Destiny.”

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski predicts Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII

PopCorners feat. Jessie from Breaking Bad

Over a decade later, Breaking Bad is still breaking into televisions nationwide. In this nostalgic ad, Walt, Jesse and Tuco make a comeback with PopCorners that has fans going crazy.

Rakuten: Cher is back

Some icons never die. That certainly is the case with the character “Cher” in the classic film Clueless. The yellow and plaid return as Alicia Silverstone goes back to high school to talk saving money with Rakuten.

RELATED: Relive the best Super Bowl commercials from 2022

The Busch Guide: Cold and Smooth Survival Skills

Make sure to have your tissues handy when Sarah McLachlan sings her timeless song “Angel.”

Squarespace: Backstage with Adam Driver

How many Adam Drivers can you fit into one commercial? Find out in this ad that shows us just how many personalities Driver can take on as he shows up in Duplicity style.

Bud Light feat. Miles Teller

America can’t get enough Miles Teller. After he went viral for his dance moves in Top Gun: Maverick, he breaks them back out with his wife Keleigh Teller for the Super Bowl while sipping on a Bud Light.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Rihanna, the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII

Avocados from Mexico feat. Anna Faris

Ever wonder when the first avocado was discovered? You’re about to find out, as Anna Faris takes us back to the Garden of Eden in this dramatic history lesson.

Pringles feat. Meghan Trainor

Do not get your hand stuck in a Pringles can. That’s what we learned with last year’s viral commercial for Super Bowl 2022. Apparently, Meghan Trainor didn’t get the memo.

Pepsi Zero feat. Ben Stiller and Steve Martin

Two comedy classics in Ben Stiller and Steve Martin take to the screen to share the love and admiration they have for each other — or is it just acting?

RELATED: Unique Super Bowl food inspired by the Chiefs and Eagles

Budweiser: Six Degrees of Bud

“Six degrees of Kevin Bacon” takes on a new form in this heartwarming Super Bowl commercial, sharing the message that all people are really just a “six pack” away from each other.

Michelob ULTRA

Legends collide in this action-packed advertisement, as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and “Succession” star Brian Cox take part in an eventful round of golf. Other notable names grace the screen, such as Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, World Cup champion Alex Morgan and NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo.

Heineken 0.0 feat. Paul Rudd

Ant-Man fans are gearing up for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release not too far from now. To get everyone excited, Heineken teamed up with Paul Rudd to show everyone that you can save the day, alcohol free.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Coaches and players of the contending teams made their first appearance in the southwest at Super Bowl Opening Night, which took place at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Click here for everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023

Who is performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

International superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. Her performance will follow an ensemble showing from a lineup of L.A. legends at Super Bowl LVII last February that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.