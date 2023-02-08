Super Bowl 2023: Rosters for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

By Feb 8, 2023, 12:10 PM EST
The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday, February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs are led by MVP-favorite Patrick Mahomes, while the Eagles have Jalen Hurts under center, but of course both teams have a significant slate of playmakers at every position.

NFL teams carry a 53-man active roster, although only 48 of those players may be active for a game. Below are the current rosters for both the Chiefs and Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs Roster

Quarterbacks

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Chad Henne
  • Shane Buechele

Running backs

  • Jerick McKinnon
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • Isiah Pacheco
  • Ronald Jones
  • Michael Burton (FB)

Wide receivers

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • Kadarius Toney
  • Skyy Moore
  • Justin Watson

Tight ends

  • Travis Kelce
  • Noah Gray
  • Jody Fortson
  • Blake Bell

Offensive line

  • Creed Humphrey
  • Nick Allegretti
  • Andrew Wylie
  • Lucas Niang
  • Trey Smith
  • Joe Thuney
  • Orlando Brown
  • Darian Kinnard
  • Prince Tega Wanogho

Defensive line

  • Frank Clark
  • Mike Danna
  • Carlos Dunlap
  • Malik Herring
  • Joshua Kaindoh
  • George Karlaftis
  • Chris Jones
  • Derrick Nnadi
  • Khalen Saunders
  • Brandon Williams

Linebackers

  • Nick Bolton
  • Leo Chenal
  • Jack Cochrane
  • Willie Gay
  • Darius Harris

Defensive backs

  • Trent McDuffie
  • L’Jarius Sneed
  • Jaylen Watson
  • Deon Bush
  • Joshua Williams
  • Bryan Cook
  • Nazeeh Johnson
  • Justin Reid
  • Juan Thornhill

Special teams

  • Harrison Butker (K)
  • Tommy Townsend (P)
  • James Winchester (LS)

 

Philadelphia Eagles Roster

Quarterbacks

  • Jalen Hurts
  • Gardner Minshew
  • Ian Book

Running backs

  • Miles Sanders
  • Boston Scott
  • Kenneth Gainwell
  • Trey Sermon

Wide receivers

  • A.J. Brown
  • DeVonta Smith
  • Quez Watkins
  • Zach Pascal
  • Britain Covey

Tight ends

  • Dallas Goedert
  • Grant Calcaterra
  • Jack Stoll

Offensive line

  • Jason Kelce
  • Cam Jurgens
  • Landon Dickerson
  • Isaac Seumalo
  • Andre Dillard
  • Lane Johnson
  • Jordan Mailata
  • Jack Driscoll

Defensive line

  • Brandon Graham
  • Robert Quinn
  • Josh Sweat
  • Fletcher Cox
  • Jordan Davis
  • Javon Hargrave
  • Linval Joseph
  • Ndamukong Suh
  • Milton Williams

Linebackers

  • Nakobe Dean
  • T.J. Edwards
  • Christian Elliss
  • Kyron Johnson
  • Patrick Johnson
  • Haason Reddick
  • Kyzir White

Defensive backs

  • James Bradberry
  • Josh Jobe
  • Avonte Maddox
  • Zech McPhearson
  • Josiah Scott
  • Darius Slay
  • Marcus Epps
  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • K’Von Wallace

Special teams

  • Jake Elliott (K)
  • Brett Kern (P)
  • Rick Lovato (LS)

Super Bowl 2023: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

By Feb 8, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history, winning Super Bowl IV over the Vikings in the 1969 season before beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs would become the 10th team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six apiece. The Patriots most recently took home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2018 season with a win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, while the Steelers won their last title in the 2008 season, defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. After the top two, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have the next-highest total wins, with five each.

Most Super Bowl wins by franchise

T-1: New England Patriots (6)

T-1: Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

T-3: Dallas Cowboys (5)

T-3: San Francisco 49ers (5)

T-5: Green Bay Packers (4)

T-5: New York Giants (4)

T-7: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders (3 each)

Fewest Super Bowl wins by franchise

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Four of those teams have never even made it to the big game – the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

Future Super Bowl Locations: Who is hosting the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025 and beyond?

By Feb 8, 2023, 2:50 PM EST
From the sunny shores of Miami to the cutting cold of Minneapolis, it’s always fun to see where the greatest show is sports will land. The NFL officially announced the location of the Super Bowl host cities through 2025, which means you can start planning for the trip of a lifetime.

See below to find out the future Super Bowl locations through Super Bowl LIX.

Where is the Super Bowl located this year?

The Lombardi trophy has arrived in the desert, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, are not in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII: February 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Four years after its opening in July 2020, Allegiant Stadium will host the biggest game in sports.

The bright lights of Las Vegas have played host to numerous NFL events as of late, welcoming both the 2022 NFL Draft and 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The state-of-the-art stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. It holds a capacity of 65,000 (expandable) and cost about $1.9 billion to construct.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2025?

Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025 at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The party will take route to the Big Easy in 2025, at Caesar’s Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, will host Super Bowl LIX. While New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the date conflicts with the city’s Mardi Gras celebration, causing the league to push them back one year.

New Orleans will be under center for the festivities for the 11th time in 2025, tying Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. Many memorable moments have taken place in the Bayou State, from Brett Favre’s only Super Bowl victory as the Green Bay Packers reigned Supreme over the New England Patriots in 1997, to the “Super Bowl Shuffle” playing as the Chicago Bears annihilated the New England Patriots in 1986, to a power outage that delayed the game for half an hour in the “Battle of the Brothers” between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Where is the Super Bowl location in 2026?

The league has yet to announce the Super Bowl location beyond 2025, but it is rumored that Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, could be the destination.

The last time the NFL gave away a Lombardi in the Bay Area was Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up the Denver Broncos for a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This was the final time Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning competed on the football field, as he retired just one month later.

