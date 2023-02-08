Super Bowl 2023: Rosters for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday, February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs are led by MVP-favorite Patrick Mahomes, while the Eagles have Jalen Hurts under center, but of course both teams have a significant slate of playmakers at every position.
NFL teams carry a 53-man active roster, although only 48 of those players may be active for a game. Below are the current rosters for both the Chiefs and Eagles.
Kansas City Chiefs Roster
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chad Henne
- Shane Buechele
Running backs
- Jerick McKinnon
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Isiah Pacheco
- Ronald Jones
- Michael Burton (FB)
Wide receivers
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Kadarius Toney
- Skyy Moore
- Justin Watson
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce
- Noah Gray
- Jody Fortson
- Blake Bell
Offensive line
- Creed Humphrey
- Nick Allegretti
- Andrew Wylie
- Lucas Niang
- Trey Smith
- Joe Thuney
- Orlando Brown
- Darian Kinnard
- Prince Tega Wanogho
Defensive line
- Frank Clark
- Mike Danna
- Carlos Dunlap
- Malik Herring
- Joshua Kaindoh
- George Karlaftis
- Chris Jones
- Derrick Nnadi
- Khalen Saunders
- Brandon Williams
Linebackers
- Nick Bolton
- Leo Chenal
- Jack Cochrane
- Willie Gay
- Darius Harris
Defensive backs
- Trent McDuffie
- L’Jarius Sneed
- Jaylen Watson
- Deon Bush
- Joshua Williams
- Bryan Cook
- Nazeeh Johnson
- Justin Reid
- Juan Thornhill
Special teams
- Harrison Butker (K)
- Tommy Townsend (P)
- James Winchester (LS)
Philadelphia Eagles Roster
Quarterbacks
- Jalen Hurts
- Gardner Minshew
- Ian Book
Running backs
- Miles Sanders
- Boston Scott
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Trey Sermon
Wide receivers
- A.J. Brown
- DeVonta Smith
- Quez Watkins
- Zach Pascal
- Britain Covey
Tight ends
- Dallas Goedert
- Grant Calcaterra
- Jack Stoll
Offensive line
- Jason Kelce
- Cam Jurgens
- Landon Dickerson
- Isaac Seumalo
- Andre Dillard
- Lane Johnson
- Jordan Mailata
- Jack Driscoll
Defensive line
- Brandon Graham
- Robert Quinn
- Josh Sweat
- Fletcher Cox
- Jordan Davis
- Javon Hargrave
- Linval Joseph
- Ndamukong Suh
- Milton Williams
Linebackers
- Nakobe Dean
- T.J. Edwards
- Christian Elliss
- Kyron Johnson
- Patrick Johnson
- Haason Reddick
- Kyzir White
Defensive backs
- James Bradberry
- Josh Jobe
- Avonte Maddox
- Zech McPhearson
- Josiah Scott
- Darius Slay
- Marcus Epps
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- K’Von Wallace
Special teams
- Jake Elliott (K)
- Brett Kern (P)
- Rick Lovato (LS)
How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Channel: FOX
- Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more
