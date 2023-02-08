Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII

The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.

The highest-watched Super Bowl of all time, Super Bowl XLIX, grabbed the attention of 114.44 viewers on NBC, making it no surprise that the average 30-second ad last season was sold for about $7 million. Last year’s commercials were ones to remember. Some tugged at the hearts strings like Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” while others brought the humor like Amazon’s “Mind Reader” starring Scarlett Johansson.

This year, companies are expected once again to impress, with many of the ads for Super Bowl LVII already being revealed. See below for a sneak peek of the Super Bowl commercials set to hit the screen for the big game.

Fanduel: Kick of Destiny feat. Rob Gronkowski

From championships to commercials, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl Sunday without Gronk making an appearance. Rather than catching a pass, however, the tight end is now tasked with making the “Kick of Destiny.”

PopCorners feat. Jessie from Breaking Bad

Over a decade later, Breaking Bad is still breaking into televisions nationwide. In this nostalgic ad, Walt, Jesse and Tuco make a comeback with PopCorners that has fans going crazy.

Rakuten: Cher is back

Some icons never die. That certainly is the case with the character “Cher” in the classic film Clueless. The yellow and plaid return as Alicia Silverstone goes back to high school to talk saving money with Rakuten.

The Busch Guide: Cold and Smooth Survival Skills

Make sure to have your tissues handy when Sarah McLachlan sings her timeless song “Angel.”

Squarespace: Backstage with Adam Driver

How many Adam Drivers can you fit into one commercial? Find out in this ad that shows us just how many personalities Driver can take on as he shows up in Duplicity style.

Bud Light feat. Miles Teller

America can’t get enough Miles Teller. After he went viral for his dance moves in Top Gun: Maverick, he breaks them back out with his wife Keleigh Teller for the Super Bowl while sipping on a Bud Light.

Avocados from Mexico feat. Anna Faris

Ever wonder when the first avocado was discovered? You’re about to find out, as Anna Faris takes us back to the Garden of Eden in this dramatic history lesson.

Pringles feat. Meghan Trainor

Do not get your hand stuck in a Pringles can. That’s what we learned with last year’s viral commercial for Super Bowl 2022. Apparently, Meghan Trainor didn’t get the memo.

Pepsi Zero feat. Ben Stiller and Steve Martin

Two comedy classics in Ben Stiller and Steve Martin take to the screen to share the love and admiration they have for each other — or is it just acting?

Budweiser: Six Degrees of Bud

“Six degrees of Kevin Bacon” takes on a new form in this heartwarming Super Bowl commercial, sharing the message that all people are really just a “six pack” away from each other.

Michelob ULTRA

Legends collide in this action-packed advertisement, as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and “Succession” star Brian Cox take part in an eventful round of golf. Other notable names grace the screen, such as Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, World Cup champion Alex Morgan and NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo.

Heineken 0.0 feat. Paul Rudd

Ant-Man fans are gearing up for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release not too far from now. To get everyone excited, Heineken teamed up with Paul Rudd to show everyone that you can save the day, alcohol free.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Coaches and players of the contending teams made their first appearance in the southwest at Super Bowl Opening Night, which took place at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Who is performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

International superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. Her performance will follow an ensemble showing from a lineup of L.A. legends at Super Bowl LVII last February that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.