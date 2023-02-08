John Isner sweeps tiebreakers in straight-sets win at Dallas Open

DALLAS – John Isner won a pair of tiebreakers in a match without any service breaks, advancing to the second round of his hometown Dallas Open with a straight-sets victory over Chun-Hsin Tseng.

The fifth-seeded American served 22 aces in a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) victory that left Isner with a 498-319 career record in tiebreakers. The 21-year-old Tseng was playing just his 10th and 11th tiebreakers, falling to 3-8.

Marcos Giron, the No. 7 seed who reached the semifinals of the inaugural event last year along with Isner, advanced with a 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-1 victory over Alex Rybakov earlier Tuesday.

Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France won the final five points of a first-set tiebreaker and the last four games of the second to beat American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-2.

J.J. Wolf, the No. 6 seed, had little trouble in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fellow American Brandon Holt.

The 5-foot-9 Tseng stayed on serve with the 6-10 Isner, the tour’s career leader in aces, before the native of Chinese Taipei finally faltered in the second-set tiebreaker.

The match was all but over when Isner won consecutive points on Tseng’s serve for a 4-1 lead. The 37-year-old Isner won the final six points of the tiebreaker.

“I was a little bit worn out after that first set emotionally,” Isner said. “But I was able to stay even in the second set and I played a really, really good tiebreaker. And I’m very happy I’m not still on this court.”

Giron responded quickly after failing to close out the second set, winning the first five games of the deciding set.

Rybakov broke his fellow American when Giron was serving for the match in the second set. Then Rybakov won the first six points of the second-set tiebreaker.

“I’m really happy with how I was able to reset in the third and just get back to the game plan from the beginning and elevate,” Giron said. “He played well and served well and kind of hung in there.”

American Mackenzie McDonald was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Fernando Verdasco of Spain and will face second-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in the second round.

Wolf will face Radu Albot, who rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over American wild-card entry Liam Krall.

John Isner wins 499th tiebreaker, reaches Dallas Open quarters

DALLAS – John Isner extended his record by winning his 499th career tiebreaker, advancing to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory over Daniel Altmaier.

Isner won the final seven points after falling behind 1-0 in the tiebreaker, getting two of his 18 aces. The fifth-seeded American reached the semifinals of the inaugural Dallas event last year.

Another 2022 semifinalist, top-seeded American Taylor Fritz, joined Isner in the quarters with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over wild-card entry Jack Sock of the United States.

Isner got the only break of his match for a 4-2 lead in the first set, then closed out the set at love on his serve.

The second-round victory came after Isner won both tiebreakers in a straight-sets victory over Chun-Hsin Tseng. The big-serving Isner won the final six points of the second tiebreaker against Tseng. Roger Federer is second in career tiebreaker victories with 466.

Isner will face Emilio Gomez, who rallied to oust fourth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Fritz’s quarterfinal opponent is seventh-seeded American Marcos Giron, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Germany’s Oscar Otte.

No. 8 seed Adrian Mannarino of Italy advanced to the quarters with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Mannarino will face China’s Yibing Wu, who beat third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Isner was up 3-1 in the tiebreaker when Altmaier lost a second consecutive point on his serve by getting to a volley from Isner but sending it wide, the German slamming his racket in frustration.

After an ace and a volley winner from Isner, Altmaier was wide on a drop shot on match point.

“I played a great tiebreaker just now to win the match, and I played a great tiebreaker my first-round win as well,” said Isner, whose home is a few blocks from the indoor venue on the SMU campus.

Fritz, who had a bye in the first round, won the final two points of a tight first-set tiebreaker, got the only break of the match to start the second set and advanced on his third match point. Fritz, ranked eighth, beating Sock in this event for the second consecutive year.

Indian Wells entries include injured Nadal, Djokovic

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Two of the biggest names on the men’s entry list for the BNP Paribas Open are unlikely to play in the Southern California tournament.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were injured during the Australian Open last month, and Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status also is still an issue for the tournament that runs March 6-19 at Indian Wells.

Djokovic, a five-time winner in the desert, missed last year’s tournament because of his vaccination status. The U.S. is set to end its COVID emergency declarations on May 11, long after the tournament concludes.

Djokovic won the Australian Open last month for his 22nd career major despite being bothered by a left hamstring injury. He returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Nadal injured his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open and could be out up to two months.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals last year, is set to return to Indian Wells after missing the Australian Open because of injury. Also entered are No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 4 Casper Ruud and No. 5 Andrey Rublev. American Taylor Fritz is back to defend his title.

Also among the men’s entries is No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 9 Holger Rune and No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz. Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray are in the field as well.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek is back to defend her title from last year. She’ll be joined by Australian Open winner and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Also in the field is No. 3 Ons Jabeur, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Caroline Garcia and No. 6 Coco Gauff.

The remaining spots in the draws will be filled by winners of the qualifying tournament and wild card recipients, who will be announced in the coming weeks.