Indian Wells entries include injured Nadal, Djokovic

Associated Press Feb 8, 2023
1 Comment

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Two of the biggest names on the men’s entry list for the BNP Paribas Open are unlikely to play in the Southern California tournament.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were injured during the Australian Open last month, and Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status also is still an issue for the tournament that runs March 6-19 at Indian Wells.

Djokovic, a five-time winner in the desert, missed last year’s tournament because of his vaccination status. The U.S. is set to end its COVID emergency declarations on May 11, long after the tournament concludes.

Djokovic won the Australian Open last month for his 22nd career major despite being bothered by a left hamstring injury. He returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Nadal injured his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open and could be out up to two months.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals last year, is set to return to Indian Wells after missing the Australian Open because of injury. Also entered are No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 4 Casper Ruud and No. 5 Andrey Rublev. American Taylor Fritz is back to defend his title.

Also among the men’s entries is No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 9 Holger Rune and No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz. Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray are in the field as well.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek is back to defend her title from last year. She’ll be joined by Australian Open winner and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Also in the field is No. 3 Ons Jabeur, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Caroline Garcia and No. 6 Coco Gauff.

The remaining spots in the draws will be filled by winners of the qualifying tournament and wild card recipients, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tiafoe dominates McDonald to reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

Associated Press Feb 8, 2023
1 Comment

DALLAS – Frances Tiafoe dominated fellow American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.

The second-seeded Tiafoe cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 58 minutes. Next up for the 14th-ranked player is another American in J.J. Wolf, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

Tiafoe’s Dallas debut in the tournament’s second year came five months after the 25-year-old reached the U.S. Open semifinals, beating Rafael Nadal along the way. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Germans Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte advanced to the second round with victories over Americans. Altmaier beat Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4. Otte eliminated Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Emilio Gomez of Ecuador reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) victory over Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

Isner sweeps tiebreakers in straight-sets win at Dallas Open

Associated Press Feb 8, 2023
0 Comments

DALLAS – John Isner won a pair of tiebreakers in a match without any service breaks, advancing to the second round of his hometown Dallas Open with a straight-sets victory over Chun-Hsin Tseng on Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded American served 22 aces in a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) victory that left Isner with a 498-319 career record in tiebreakers. The 21-year-old Tseng was playing just his 10th and 11th tiebreakers, falling to 3-8.

Marcos Giron, the No. 7 seed who reached the semifinals of the inaugural event last year along with Isner, advanced with a 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-1 victory over Alex Rybakov earlier Tuesday.

Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France won the final five points of a first-set tiebreaker and the last four games of the second to beat American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-2.

J.J. Wolf, the No. 6 seed, had little trouble in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fellow American Brandon Holt.

The 5-foot-9 Tseng stayed on serve with the 6-10 Isner, the tour’s career leader in aces, before the native of Chinese Taipei finally faltered in the second-set tiebreaker.

The match was all but over when Isner won consecutive points on Tseng’s serve for a 4-1 lead. The 37-year-old Isner won the final six points of the tiebreaker.

“I was a little bit worn out after that first set emotionally,” Isner said. “But I was able to stay even in the second set and I played a really, really good tiebreaker. And I’m very happy I’m not still on this court.”

Giron responded quickly after failing to close out the second set, winning the first five games of the deciding set.

Rybakov broke his fellow American when Giron was serving for the match in the second set. Then Rybakov won the first six points of the second-set tiebreaker.

“I’m really happy with how I was able to reset in the third and just get back to the game plan from the beginning and elevate,” Giron said. “He played well and served well and kind of hung in there.”

American Mackenzie McDonald was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Fernando Verdasco of Spain and will face second-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in the second round.

Wolf will face Radu Albot, who rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over American wild-card entry Liam Krall.