After a hard-fought regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have punched their tickets to Super Bowl 2023 taking place Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals–in Glendale, Arizona. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game to make their first Super Bowl Appearance since the 2017 season when they last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pulled off a close 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game to make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. Kansas City’s last Super Bowl win was during the 2019 season.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2023 and how is it determined?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 2023. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions. If it is as odd-numbered Super Bowl, the NFC team is the designated home team. If it as even-numbered Super Bowl, the AFC team is the designated home team.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won in franchise history?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl title in franchise history, however, Super Bowl LVII will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl History

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in franchise history?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019). Super Bowl 2023 will be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl History

When was the last time two Black starting quarterbacks played in a Super Bowl?

Never! This will be the first time in NFL history that two Black starting quarterbacks will go head-to-head for the Lombardi trophy. Click here for a look back at Black quarterbacks that have blazed the trail as well as a glimpse into the history of Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

RELATED: FMIA Conference Championships – Eagles rout Niners, Chiefs outlast Bengals to set Super Bowl LVII stage

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms sits down with Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid:

RELATED: What to know about the 2023 Pro Bowl – Dates, how to watch/live stream info, AFC, NFC coaches, competition schedule