How to watch the 2023 NFL honors: TV, live stream info, date, awards, location, and more

The 12th annual NFL Honors will take place this Thursday, February 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona–just a few days shy of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage begins at 9 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on NFL Network. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 NFL Honors.
What is the NFL Honors?
The NFL Honors recognizes the league’s best performances, plays, and athletes form the 2022 season. This year’s celebration will be particularly special as Kelly Clarkson–an Emmy and Grammy award winning artist–will be the first woman to host the show.
What awards are presented at the NFL Honors?
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- Best Moment of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year
- AP Most Valuable Player
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award
- Bud Light Celly of the Year
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
How to watch the 2023 NFL Honors:
- Date: Thursday, February 9
- Location: Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona
- Time: 9 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC and NFL Network
- Live Stream: Peacock
