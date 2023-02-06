Super Bowl 2023: How the Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 6, 2023, 2:11 PM EST
0 Comments

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. In the 2017 season, the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history when they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Here’s a look at how they got to the big game.

How did the Philadelphia Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII?

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC East divisional title and earning the top seed in the NFC. It marked their first season winning 10+ games since 2017, when the Eagles went 13-3 and won Super Bowl LII over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Philadelphia was the final remaining unbeaten team this season, opening a perfect 8-0 before losing against Washington in Week 10. The Eagles sat at 13-1 before losing two of their final three games of the regular season to finish the year at 14-3.

Philadelphia earned a first-round bye in the playoffs before dominating their last two opponents, winning each of their two playoff games by 24+ points. In the Divisional Round, Philadelphia trounced their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, 38-7. In the NFC Championship Game, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense put up 31 points against the San Francisco 49ers, who had the best defense in the NFL this season, in a dominant 31-7 win.

Who were the Eagles’ top performers this season?

QB Jalen Hurts threw a career-high 22 touchdown passes this season (compared to just six interceptions) but made his biggest impact on the ground, rushing for 13 touchdowns in 15 regular season games, tied for the 2nd-most rush TD of any player in the NFL this year. Hurts was one of three Eagles to score double-digit touchdowns this season, along with RB Miles Sanders (11 rush TD) and WR A.J. Brown (11 rec TD). On defense, the Eagles led the league with 70 sacks this season, with LB Haason Reddick finishing T-2nd in the NFL with 16 sacks this year.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Super Bowl TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates, and results for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 31, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. This year’s big game features a match up between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles vs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles look to win their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history–their first came in 2017 when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2017. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. Kansas City’s last Super Bowl win was Super Bowl LIV in 2020 when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Here’s a look at the 2023 postseason bracket heading into Conference Championship matchups between the 49ers and Eagles and Bengals and Chiefs.

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend, as well as everything we know so far for the Divisional Round.

Super Bowl LVII – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round Scores

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Conference Championships Scores

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game: 49ers (2) vs Eagles (1)

AFC Championship: Bengals (3) vs Chiefs (1)

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV network for Super Bowl LVII and more

By Jan 31, 2023, 4:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are full steam ahead and we’re right around the corner from the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious from Conference Championship weekend and will face off in the biggest game of the NFL calendar on Sunday, February 12th in Arizona.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates, times, streaming and TV networks heading into Super Bowl LVII

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Super Bowl LVII: How to Watch/Live Stream

2023 NFL Playoff Scores:

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game: 49ers (2) vs Eagles (1)

AFC Championship: Bengals (3) vs Chiefs (1)

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

2023 NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

