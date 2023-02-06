Super Bowl 2023: How the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVII

The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. For the more casual fan, the Super Bowl can provide a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family, enjoy some game day eats and take in the competition without the stress Philly and Kansas City die-hards will likely be feeling. For those of you who haven’t been glued to the standings all season, here’s a cheat sheet guide for all the basics ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

When and where is Super Bowl LVII?

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, which was tied for the best record in the NFL.

Who are the quarterbacks for both teams?

Jalen Hurts, 24, is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. This year marks the first Super Bowl in history with two Black starting quarterbacks.

Who are the head coaches for both teams?

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by Andy Reid, who actually got his start as an NFL coach with the Eagles in 1999. Reid coached the Eagles from 199-2012, and that 14-season span makes him the longest-tenured HC in franchise history. He’s had plenty of continued success since moving to Kansas City – this is the third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons for the Chiefs.

The Eagles head coach is Nick Sirianni, from Jamestown in Western New York. He’s in his second season as Philadelphia’s head coach and is hoping to get them their first Super Bowl victory since 2017. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, NBC Sports’ Peter King rode to work with Sirianni to get his take on this season, his roster, and his own history with Reid. You can read more from that interview in this week’s Football Morning in America.

Who is performing at halftime of the Super Bowl?

This year, nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna will take center stage for the halftime show.

When was the last time the Eagles or Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Eagles have won one Super Bowl in franchise history, winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season.

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history. After beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in the 1969 season, the Chiefs had to wait 50 years before winning another Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

