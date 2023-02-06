Super Bowl 2023: How the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 6, 2023, 4:34 PM EST
0 Comments

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their third Super Bowl in four seasons when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

How did the Kansas City Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVII?

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning a seventh straight AFC West divisional title and earning the top seed in the AFC. They won 10 of their final 11 regular season games and enter the Super Bowl on a seven-game winning streak.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl history

After earning a first-round bye in the playoffs, Kansas City beat Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs then beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, with KC kicker Harrison Butker hitting the game-winning 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a 23-20 win.

RELATED: How to watch/live stream Super Bowl 2023 – Eagles vs. Chiefs

Who were the Chiefs’ top performers this season?

QB Patrick Mahomes is the heavy favorite to win his second NFL MVP award this season after leading the league in both passing yards (5,250) and passing TD (41). In two playoff games this season, Mahomes has thrown for 521 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. TE Travis Kelce caught a career-high 12 touchdowns this season, which were 2nd-most in the NFL behind Raiders WR Davante Adams. On defense, DT Chris Jones finished the year T-4th in the NFL with 15.5 sacks this season.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and postseason, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Super Bowl 2023: A casual fan’s cheat sheet guide to Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 6, 2023, 7:02 PM EST
0 Comments

The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. For the more casual fan, the Super Bowl can provide a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family, enjoy some game day eats and take in the competition without the stress Philly and Kansas City die-hards will likely be feeling. For those of you who haven’t been glued to the standings all season, here’s a cheat sheet guide for all the basics ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

When and where is Super Bowl LVII?

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, which was tied for the best record in the NFL.

Who are the quarterbacks for both teams?

Jalen Hurts, 24, is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. This year marks the first Super Bowl in history with two Black starting quarterbacks. 

Who are the head coaches for both teams?

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by Andy Reid, who actually got his start as an NFL coach with the Eagles in 1999. Reid coached the Eagles from 199-2012, and that 14-season span makes him the longest-tenured HC in franchise history. He’s had plenty of continued success since moving to Kansas City – this is the third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons for the Chiefs.

The Eagles head coach is Nick Sirianni, from Jamestown in Western New York. He’s in his second season as Philadelphia’s head coach and is hoping to get them their first Super Bowl victory since 2017. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, NBC Sports’ Peter King rode to work with Sirianni to get his take on this season, his roster, and his own history with Reid. You can read more from that interview in this week’s Football Morning in America.

FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Commuting With Nick Sirianni, the O-Line of the Century, and the Tom Brady Recipe

Who is performing at halftime of the Super Bowl?

This year, nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna will take center stage for the halftime show.

When was the last time the Eagles or Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Eagles have won one Super Bowl in franchise history, winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season.

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history. After beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in the 1969 season, the Chiefs had to wait 50 years before winning another Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid set to face former team in Eagles showdown

By Feb 6, 2023, 5:28 PM EST
0 Comments

Andy Reid will be looking to win his second Super Bowl as head coach of the Chiefs when Kansas City takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The matchup could be called a homecoming for Reid, who spent nearly a decade and a half leading the Philly faithful before landing in Kansas City. Here’s a look back at Andy Reid’s history with the Eagles before he and Patrick Mahomes face them in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Andy Reid’s History with the Eagles

Reid got his start as an NFL head coach with the Eagles in 1999 and went on to become the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in Philadelphia franchise history. Reid spent 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach (1999-2012) and won 140 games with the team (including playoffs). The Eagles reached the playoffs in nine of 14 seasons under Reid, winning six NFC East division titles in that time.

RELATED: How to watch this year’s Super Bowl

While Reid led the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game in four straight seasons from 2001 to 2004, the Eagles reached just one Super Bowl under Reid, losing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season.

Now in his 10th season as the Chiefs’ head coach, Reid has seen even more success in Kansas City. The Chiefs won a seventh-straight AFC West division title this season and will be playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons. Reid got his first Super Bowl win as a head coach in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

RELATED: Andy Reid faces the team that fired him 10 years ago

Super Bowl LVII marks the first-ever playoff meeting between the Chiefs and Eagles. Reid, whose 21 career playoff wins are 2nd-most by a head coach in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick (31), has won all three of his regular season meetings against Philadelphia as the Chiefs’ head coach.

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season and Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

 