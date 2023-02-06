Super Bowl 2023: A casual fan’s cheat sheet guide to Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 6, 2023, 7:02 PM EST
The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. For the more casual fan, the Super Bowl can provide a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family, enjoy some game day eats and take in the competition without the stress Philly and Kansas City die-hards will likely be feeling. For those of you who haven’t been glued to the standings all season, here’s a cheat sheet guide for all the basics ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

When and where is Super Bowl LVII?

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, which was tied for the best record in the NFL.

Who are the quarterbacks for both teams?

Jalen Hurts, 24, is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. This year marks the first Super Bowl in history with two Black starting quarterbacks. 

Who are the head coaches for both teams?

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by Andy Reid, who actually got his start as an NFL coach with the Eagles in 1999. Reid coached the Eagles from 199-2012, and that 14-season span makes him the longest-tenured HC in franchise history. He’s had plenty of continued success since moving to Kansas City – this is the third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons for the Chiefs.

The Eagles head coach is Nick Sirianni, from Jamestown in Western New York. He’s in his second season as Philadelphia’s head coach and is hoping to get them their first Super Bowl victory since 2017. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, NBC Sports’ Peter King rode to work with Sirianni to get his take on this season, his roster, and his own history with Reid. You can read more from that interview in this week’s Football Morning in America.

FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Commuting With Nick Sirianni, the O-Line of the Century, and the Tom Brady Recipe

Who is performing at halftime of the Super Bowl?

This year, nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna will take center stage for the halftime show.

When was the last time the Eagles or Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Eagles have won one Super Bowl in franchise history, winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season.

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history. After beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in the 1969 season, the Chiefs had to wait 50 years before winning another Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid set to face former team in Eagles showdown

By Feb 6, 2023, 5:28 PM EST
Andy Reid will be looking to win his second Super Bowl as head coach of the Chiefs when Kansas City takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The matchup could be called a homecoming for Reid, who spent nearly a decade and a half leading the Philly faithful before landing in Kansas City. Here’s a look back at Andy Reid’s history with the Eagles before he and Patrick Mahomes face them in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Andy Reid’s History with the Eagles

Reid got his start as an NFL head coach with the Eagles in 1999 and went on to become the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in Philadelphia franchise history. Reid spent 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach (1999-2012) and won 140 games with the team (including playoffs). The Eagles reached the playoffs in nine of 14 seasons under Reid, winning six NFC East division titles in that time.

While Reid led the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game in four straight seasons from 2001 to 2004, the Eagles reached just one Super Bowl under Reid, losing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season.

Now in his 10th season as the Chiefs’ head coach, Reid has seen even more success in Kansas City. The Chiefs won a seventh-straight AFC West division title this season and will be playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons. Reid got his first Super Bowl win as a head coach in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LVII marks the first-ever playoff meeting between the Chiefs and Eagles. Reid, whose 21 career playoff wins are 2nd-most by a head coach in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick (31), has won all three of his regular season meetings against Philadelphia as the Chiefs’ head coach.

Chiefs, Eagles resume NFL’s least played rivalry in Super Bowl LVII

By Feb 6, 2023, 4:47 PM EST
Super Bowl Week is a time to rejoice in the shared history of the teams playing in the NFL’s championship game, but in the case of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, there really isn’t much to talk about.

Sure, there’s the greatness of coach Andy Reid, who some argue — Hank Stram apologists notwithstanding — is the finest coach in the history of both teams. This game also marks the first time two brothers will play against each other in the Super Bowl, as Donna Kelce, mother of Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, will become the first person in history to tire of answering the question, “Which team are you rooting for?”

But coming up with compelling moments that occurred between the Chiefs and the Eagles on the football field is a daunting task. And that’s for a lack of trying on the team’s parts.

Eagles and Chiefs record and history

Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 the Chiefs and the Eagles are the only teams that have been in the league every year who have not played each other at least 10 times. The Super Bowl will be their 10th game. These two teams have met only nine times in the regular season, and once went — wait for it — 20 years without playing each other (an explanation for that scheduling anomaly comes later).

The all-time record between the teams is about as close as it can be. The Chiefs have won five of the nine contests — including winning the last three — although the Eagles have outscored the Chiefs by a combined one point (219 to 218) in those nine games.

They first played two years after the merger in the sixth week of the 1972 season, when the NFC’s Eagles stunned the AFC’s Chiefs, 21-20, behind quarterback Pete Liske, who threw three first-half touchdown passes. The Eagles were winless entering the game. The Chiefs were perennial playoff contenders who were still trying to find their way around their shiny new field at the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, losing for the third straight time in the first season of Arrowhead Stadium. They played their first game at Arrowhead on September 17, 1972, losing to the Miami Dolphins exactly 23 years to the day before Patrick Mahomes was born. The Chiefs finished 8-6 that year missing the playoffs and they wouldn’t return to the postseason until 1986.

And that was it for 20 years. Stunningly, the Eagles and Chiefs didn’t play again until 1992. If you were born at the time of the first Eagles-Chiefs game in 1972, you might have been in college when you saw them play again.

They were supposed to play each other in 1977, but one game was removed from every team’s original schedule in order to find opponents for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks, who both joined the NFL that year.

One year later, the NFL scheduling process became more regimented, as the league went to the 16-game season. That also led to an innovation called the “fifth-place schedule.” With an odd number of teams in several divisions, a team that finished in fifth place was denied the crossover schedule that the top four teams in each division played the following year. In 1980, 1983, 1986, and 1989, when the AFC West teams played the NFC East teams, the Chiefs or Eagles always finished the previous year in fifth place and were not scheduled to play each other in a non-conference game. And because they never finished in fifth place at the same time, they didn’t get a fifth-place non-conference game either.

When the strangers finally collided again in 1992, the Philadelphia Inquirer called it “pro football’s least-contested rivalry.”

They played in 1992, 1998, and 2001, before settling into the current four-year cycle. More recent games include the first time Reid coached against his former team in 2013, a 26-16 Chiefs victory. After that game, Reid — whose 130 regular season wins (and 140 overall) as the Eagles coach are the most in franchise history — told the Inquirer he was not sure how he was supposed to feel about the game. “I’m not sure exactly how I feel other than I’m glad we won the game,” he said. “It was different. I’m at the opposite end of the field that I’m normally at and looking at different things, but I wasn’t caught up in that part.”

The next game in 2017 was the first time both Kelce brothers played, and the game after that in 2021 was Mahomes’ only start against the Eagles.

The Chiefs won both of those games, too, giving Reid a 3-0 record against his former team. In the 2021 game, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to lead Kansas City to a 42-30 victory.

Unique history on the line for Andy Reid

Mahomes is 1-0 in this, um, rivalry. Reid, however, is 6-0. The coach won three games against the Chiefs as the head coach of Philadelphia from 1999 to 2012. Two of those wins came against Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil, who led Philadelphia from 1976 to 1982 and is the third-winningest coach in Eagles history.

Vermeil is fourth among Chiefs coaches in total victories with 44. Marty Schottenheimer is third with 104 (including 101 in the regular season and three in the post). Then it gets interesting. Reid is second with 128 total wins including 11 in the playoffs. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Reid will tie Hall of Famer Hank Stram with 129 career victories as Kansas City’s head coach. Stram won 124 regular season games and five post season games including Super Bowl IV against Minnesota in 1970 in his 15-year tenure with the team from 1960 to 1974.

Kelce vs Kelce ups the on-field intrigue

As for players, there hasn’t been much overlap between the rosters of the Chiefs and the Eagles. Significantly, former Eagles All-Pro LeSean McCoy spent a year with the Chiefs late in his career; and a pair of notable Eagles quarterbacks—Ron Jaworski and Nick Foles—spent one season with Kansas City. (Foles said he joined Kansas City to reunite with Reid, his former coach with the Eagles.) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy finished his nine-year playing career with the Eagles in 1999.

The on-field rivalry lags until you consider the upcoming brother vs. brother battle that interests many people this week. Eagles center Jason Kelce has played in the last three match-ups between the teams, but brother Travis, the Kansas City tight end didn’t appear in the 2013 game, only playing once during a rookie season spent mostly on injured reserve. The most popular Kelce this week could be their mother, Donna, who just might be interviewed more times than either player. Jason’s Eagles have lost all three times he has played the Chiefs. Maybe that’s why the custom Chiefs-Eagles combo jersey that Donna often wears has the Chiefs side in front.

City of Brotherly Love earns its name

Weirdly, this is the second time in the last year that a team from Philadelphia playing for the championship of its sport has had a player whose brother was a member of the opposing team. Nick Maton, a back-up utilityman for the Philadelphia Phillies, got one at bat in the 2022 World Series, lining out to third base as a pinch hitter in game two. That appearance was one more than his brother, Phil, who didn’t play in the Series as a member of the Houston Astros because of a broken finger in his pitching hand. Phil Maton broke the finger when punching a locker after a late-season game in which he gave up a hit to his younger brother.

Nick won the individual matchup between the Matons, but the Astros won the World Series and Phil got the ring.

Which leads to a ring story involving another time brothers were on opposing sidelines during a Super Bowl, brothers who also have a Pennsylvania connection. Way back in Super Bowl III in January 1969, Lou Michaels, a kicker for the Baltimore Colts, played against his brother, Walt, who was a defensive coach for the New York Jets. Walt and Lou grew up in Swoyersville, a coal-mining town in the Scranton area, about two hours north of Philadelphia.

Michaels missed two field goals in the Super Bowl, and considered himself one of the goats in the Colts 16-7 loss in the game in which Jets quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed that his team would win. More likely, it was the Colts offense, which was intercepted four times during the game that cost them victory.

Still, Michaels was inconsolable, telling the Washington Post that he was “disgusted” with his performance. Forty years later, he remained bothered by the defeat, and the last lines in his 2016 obituary in the New York Times explain why. “The sting of losing the big game never left him, Michaels told The Baltimore Sun in 2010. ‘People say, Forget about it,’ he said. ‘How do you do that when your brother has your Super Bowl ring?’”

After Super Bowl LVII, one of the Kelce’s will understand the feeling.

